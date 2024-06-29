Get Fourth of July-ready with some easy DIY ideas to create a festive red, white and blue spread.
Lifestyle expert Maria Provenzano shared her tips and tricks along with some easy recipes with "Good Morning America," below.
DIY USA snack-board
Supplies
Paper-mache letters spelling "USA"
Parchment paper
X-acto knife
Snacks:
Cherries (about a quart)
Strawberries (about a quart)
Mini licorice (two bags)
Swedish fish (one bag)
Popcorn (one large bag)
Vanilla oreos (one regular size container)
Meringue
White chocolate pretzels
Blue corn tortilla chips (two bags)
Instructions
Use the X-acto knife to carefully run the blade along the top edge of a paper-mache letter to remove the entire top layer.
Once the top is off, remove anything that is on the inside of the letter, usually additional paper-mache pieces.
Cut the parchment paper into smaller pieces to line the inside of the letter.
Fill the letter with the red, white or blue snacks.
Repeat with all desired letters.
Tips:
The letter "A" tends to go out of stock quickly. If you cannot find the "A", usually the "V" is available. Just flip it over to create an "A" and use the excess pieces that are cut to create the center part of the "A."
If using different kinds of snacks, for extremely saturated items like olives, place them in small bowls instead of directly onto the parchment, as they can leak onto the letters.
Fourth of July Ice Cubes
Supplies
Ice cube tray
Raspberries
Blueberries
Water
Instructions
Place the berries into the ice cube molds.
Fill with water.
Allow to freeze completely.
Remove from mold and use in drinks.
DIY Star Straws
Supplies
Paper straws
Red, white and/or blue paper
A star paper punch
Glue dots or hot glue
Instructions
Cut a star shape with the star paper punch
Add some hot glue, or a glue dot, to the straw about 2 inches down from the top.
Attach the star to the glue and allow to set for at least a couple minutes, then they are ready to use in drinks.
Tips:
A star punch is not necessary. Simply draw a star onto a paper freehand with a pencil and cut it out with scissors.
Get creative and add different sizes and colors of stars.
These can also serve as drink tags so that there is no question as to whom the drink belongs.
Rice Krispies Flag Cake
"[Make] two batches of homemade Rice Krispies Treats -- I use the recipe on the box," Provenzano said, adding that she "presses it into two 9-by-13-inch baking pans."
Tip: It helps to line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper and then spray it with cooking spray before pressing the Rice Krispies into it. This allows the Rice Krispies to come out of the pan easily and in one piece.
Supplies
Two batches of homemade buttercream (recipe below) or about 3 containers of store-bought frosting. Approximately 3-4 cups.
Piping bag and tip (preferably a large tip, a 2D size is good)
4-ounce container blueberries, approximately
12-ounce container raspberries, approximately
Instructions
Remove one of the cooled Rice Krispies Treat batches from its pan and place it onto a large serving tray.
Apply a thick layer of buttercream onto the top of the giant Rice Krispies Treat and then place the second batch of Rice Krispies on top. Add another thick, even layer of frosting on top.
Use a knife or toothpick to create a rectangle on the upper left part of the rectangle and fill it with blueberries.
Add raspberries to create the red stripes.
Add the buttercream into a piping bag with a tip (I like the large 2D size piping tip) and add dollops between the lines of raspberries.
Tips:
This can be made ahead of time and stored in the fridge, but make sure to serve at room temperature.
If you do not have a piping bag and/or piping tip, a plastic bag can be used instead. Use scissors to cut the tip of the bottom corner of the bag to work similar to a piping bag.
Buttercream
Makes: about 3 cups
Ingredients
1 cup (2 sticks), unsalted butter, room temperature
1 pound powdered sugar
2-4 tablespoons whole milk, room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Instructions
Using the paddle attachment on a stand mixer, or with a hand mixer, mix the butter to break it up a bit.
Slowly add in the powdered sugar. Once the sugar and butter start to combine well, turn up the speed on the mixer, and pour in the vanilla.
Then, pour in 2 tablespoons of the milk.
Scrape down the sides of the bowl to make sure everything gets mixed in.
Turn the speed up to about medium to mix the frosting.
Add more milk if the frosting is too thick.
If the frosting starts to break up, or is not thick enough, add more powdered sugar.
Beat the frosting until it is nice and spreadable, about 5-8 minutes.
This frosting can be used to decorate cakes, cookies and cupcakes. It will hold its shape well with whatever you do.
