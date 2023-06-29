While the carb-filled craze of pasta salad summer is a delicious one, there are so many other easy and delicious side dish recipes just as deserving of the summertime spotlight.
Sure, it's in the name -- but you certainly won't see any side-eye when people are left to choose between these tasty options.
"Good Morning America" tapped a handful of food creators to share their most beloved side dish recipes for upcoming Fourth of July barbecues and summer soirées.
Make these side dish recipes the main event for Fourth of July
Bratwurst, hot dogs and burgers may be top of mind on July 4, but who says you can't pile your plate high with just sides on Independence Day? It's a free country after all, so if you want to make sides the star, you can do that -- especially if you're making any of these recipes.
"I love a side dish that's both filling and also full of flavor. To me, that usually means an assortment of veggies, herbs, sauces, and often cheese," Carina Wolff, a health and wellness writer, food blogger, and founder of Kale Me Maybe, told "GMA." "I like when dishes use classic ingredients with a spin. I want people to be wowed when they eat a side. They should shine just as much as a main dish."
Potato Arugula Salad with Tomato Confit
Sure, you've had your family's -- or a favorite store-bought -- mayonnaise-based potato salad in the past with the usual suspects: celery, pickles, maybe hard-boiled eggs mixed in. But Wolff's version deserves your full attention.
The self-taught cook shared her full recipe for a potato arugula salad below, which serves two, so you may want to plan for a double or triple batch.
Ingredients
1 pint cherry tomatoes
1 teaspoon oregano
Olive oil
1 pound yellow baby potatoes
Salt & pepper
4 cups arugula
14-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1/4 red onion, thinly sliced
4-5 ounces feta, crumbled
6-7 basil leaves, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons parsley, roughly chopped
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425 F. Add tomatoes to a small baking dish. Drizzle with a generous amount of olive oil (enough to coat all the tomatoes), and then toss in oregano and a pinch of salt.
2. Cut the baby potatoes in either halves or quarters so they're all approximately the same size. Add to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and toss in a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Add everything to the oven, and bake for 25-35 minutes until potatoes are soft but crisp around the edges and tomatoes have begun to burst. Let cool before adding both to the salad.
3. In a large bowl, add the arugula, cooled potatoes and tomatoes, chickpeas, red onion, feta, basil and parsley. Add the red wine vinegar and another pinch of salt and pepper, and toss. Serve immediately!
Roasted Veggie "Orzo" with Feta and Basil Vinaigrette
Wolff also offered another alternative to pasta salad with a roasted veggie option and a fresh dressing you'll want to put on everything this summer. This recipe makes enough for two to four servings, depending on your appetite.
Ingredients
2 cups vegetable broth
7 ounces chickpea rice alternative (or orzo!)
2 red bell peppers, chopped
1 pint small gold tomatoes
2 sweet corn cobs
2 cups quartered zucchini (~1 large or 2 small)
Olive oil
Salt
Pepper
Crushed red pepper
4 ounces feta, cut into cubes
Basil Vinaigrette Dressing
1 small shallot, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
3/4 cup basil, roughly chopped
1/4 cup olive oil
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
Salt & pepper
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425 F. Prepare your chickpea rice/orzo according to package, but use vegetable broth instead of water. Set aside to let cool.
2. Add bell peppers, tomatoes, corn, and zucchini to a baking sheet. Drizzle with a generous portion of olive oil, and season with a sprinkle of salt, pepper and crushed red pepper. Wrap the corn in tinfoil after you've added the oil and seasoned, and then transfer the baking dish to the oven. Bake for 30-35 minutes, flipping the corn halfway. Veggies should be soft and lightly charred.
3. While everything is roasting, prepare your dressing. Add garlic and shallots to a food processor, and pulse until chopped. Then add the basil, and pulse until everything is finely chopped. Mix in the oil and vinegar, and season with a little salt and pepper.
4. When the veggies are done, remove the tinfoil from the corn, and slice off the corn kernels. Let the veggies cool slightly, and then add to a bowl with the orzo and feta. Toss in the basil dressing and serve warm or chilled!
Grilled Corn Salad with Zucchini and Basil Vinaigrette
In under 30 minutes, you can recreate food creator and former fine dining chef Ariel Laing's quintessential summer side with a vibrant herb dressing from her food blog, Well Seasoned Studio.
Ingredients
2-3 ears corn, husks and silk removed
2-3 zucchini ends, trimmed, cut into quartered wedges
2 tablespoons avocado oil or other light, neutral oil
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/3 cup feta, crumbled
1/3 cup walnuts, toasted, roughly chopped
1/4 cup scallions, thinly sliced
1/4-1/2 cup basil vinaigrette or other preferred light vinaigrette
Flaky sea salt for serving
Directions
1. Season the zucchini. Place quartered zucchini wedges in a large mixing bowl, then drizzle with avocado oil, kosher salt, and freshly ground black pepper. Toss to thoroughly coat.
2. Grill the corn and zucchini. Preheat a grill to medium-high. When hot, coat with nonstick grill spray. Place shucked corn and seasoned zucchini wedges directly on grill grates, then cook for 3-4 minutes per side, about 12-14 minutes, or until the corn is charred on all sides and the zucchini is tender and has almost a creamy texture.
3. Cut the veggies. Allow the corn and zucchini to cool for about 5 minutes, then use a sharp knife to cut the kernels off of each ear of corn. Slice the zucchini into half-inch pieces. Place in a large mixing bowl.
4. Assemble the salad. To the zucchini and corn, add the crumbled feta, chopped toasted walnuts, and scallions. Drizzle with 1/4 cup of basil vinaigrette -- or whichever dressing you're using -- then toss to thoroughly coat.
5. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Serve immediately or at room temperature with a generous pinch of flaky sea salt. Feel free to top with additional feta, walnuts, or scallions!
Panzanella Salad Recipe for Summer
We are approaching peak tomato season, and this dish, which originated in the central Italian countryside, makes the most of natures bounty, combined with rustic, toasty bread for an over-the-top crouton effect.
"Our panzanella salad combines homemade croutons, heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, ripped basil leaves and crispy salami for an irresistible side dish," Laing said about her version of the classic recipe. "Tossed in a homemade vinaigrette, this Italian bread salad is best served after 30 minutes."
Ingredients
For the dressing:
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 clove garlic finely chopped
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 medium lemon, zested, about 1 teaspoon
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
For the salad:
5 cups ciabatta bread cut into 1-inch cubes
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
2 pounds heirloom tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces, (sub grape or cherry tomatoes if you don't have heirloom)
6 ounces genoa salami, cut into 1/4 to 1/2-inch pieces
1 tablespoon neutral oil
1/2 medium red onion thinly sliced into half moons, about 1/2 cup
1/2 cup basil, packed, hand ripped or roughly chopped
8 ounces fresh mozzarella, hand torn or cut into 1-inch pieces
Flaky sea salt for serving
Directions
Make the salad dressing. Place extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, minced garlic, oregano, Dijon, kosher salt, lemon zest and fresh lemon juice in a bowl. Whisk to combine, then set aside. Alternatively, place all dressing ingredients in a mason jar, then seal rightly and shake well.
Toast the croutons. Preheat oven to 375 F. Place bread cubes on a rimmed baking sheet, then drizzle with 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Bake until crispy, about 5-7 minutes. Set aside.
Salt the tomatoes. Place chopped tomatoes in a large bowl, then season with remaining 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Let sit for 10 minutes (or while you prepare the rest of the salad).
Cook the salami. Heat 1 tablespoon neutral oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. When hot, add diced salami. Cook until crisp all over, about 3-4 minutes, stirring often. Drain on a paper towel lined-plate or bowl.
Toss the salad. Combine all salad ingredients in a large bowl: toasted croutons, seasoned chopped tomatoes, crispy salami, sliced red onion, ripped basil, and fresh mozzarella. Drizzle the dressing on top, then toss to evenly coat.
Rest 30 minutes. Allow the panzanella salad to rest for at least 30 minutes or up to 1-2 hours max. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt, then serve!