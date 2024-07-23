Fluffy Coke is the latest viral beverage trend to take over TikTok feeds, but the drink that bears a pared-down resemblance to the mid 2010's trend of monster freakshakes, which lined cups with hefty swaths of frosting before filling it with the frozen treat, is actually bit of a sticky endeavor -- and most who have tested it say isn't worth the hassle.
TikTok user Emma Grace amassed 3.7 million views on her video iteration of the Coca-Cola and marshmallow fluff concoction.
Despite the mixed reactions from other users who have tried it, the two-ingredient drink has taken the internet by storm with over 20.7 million posts and searches on TikTok alone.
The Fluffy Coke follows similarly popular trends like the "dirty soda" trend, which combines soda and creamer or other sweeteners.
Although Fluffy Coke has mass appeal, the main issue with this idea seems to be that the marshmallow fluff is not soluble in cold liquid. As a result -- and as Grace shows in her video -- it will wind up sticking to the glass, requiring the drinker to scrape it off the sides with a straw if they want to get any fluff with their sip of soda.
What is Fluffy Coke?
For anyone still looking to create an even sweeter version of the cola soda -- which already contains 39 grams of sugar per 12-ounce can -- fluffy Coke has you covered.
In Grace's video, the creator and her grandmother -- affectionately known to her followers as Memama -- use mini silicone spatulas to line the inside of a clear single-use plastic cup with marshmallow fluff.
Next, they add ice -- the pair in this instance use small pebble ice.
Finally, the drink is topped with Coke. Sip, scrape and enjoy.