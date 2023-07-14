We all know the classic kids song about screaming for ice cream, but it's not necessary to raise your voice to get these deals this Sunday for National Ice Cream Day.
From traditional scoop shops like Baskin Robbins to modern grocery delivery services, there are plenty of brands participating in the nationwide summer ice cream holiday with freebies and discounts on ice cream.
Scope out the full list below to see where to scoop up the best deals.
Free ice cream
Baskin-Robbins
Starting Sunday, July 16 through July 22, the ice cream chain is offering $5 off purchases of $20 or more through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates with the promo code SEIZETHEYAY on your BaskinRobbins.com or Baskin-Robbins app order. Customers can also redeem the in-app coupon at checkout in stores. And to make things sweeter, on July 31, Baskin-Robbins will offer 31% off all scoops nationwide as part of its Celebrate 31 promotions.
Carvel
Get $5 off any Carvel order of $25 or more when placed through the Carvel website ordering platform, DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats -- available at participating locations, while supplies last.
Dairy Queen
While DQ hasn't yet revealed an official promo for Sunday, the chain offered a "guide to celebrating" National Ice Cream Day earlier this month that urges customers to "have the DQ App downloaded" and keep a look out "for an in-app deal sure to make the celebrations all the more fun."
Dippin' Dots
At participating Dippin' Dots locations this Sunday, customers can get a free mini cup of any flavor of Dippin' Dots during a two-hour window that could vary by location. Check local stores about timing in your area to snag this giveaway. The brand is also offering 20% off all online orders on July 16, at dippindots.com with the promo code NICD23.
DoorDash
The delivery platform is launching a summer-inspired, limited edition ice cream bundle for $14.99, a $5 discount, on National Ice Cream Day. The bundle comes with two specially crafted flavors: classic apple strudel ice cream topped with baked crust crumbles and sweet heat peach with chili flakes sorbet, made from natural peach puree.
The offer will be available in New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta and San Francisco for customers to order the DashPass Jason Biggs Ice Cream Bundle from DashMart on the DoorDash app while supplies last. Anyone outside the participating cities can still get an ice cream fix with the following deals for the Summer of DashPass: buy two pints of Talenti, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Popsicle, Magnum, Good Humor and Klondike and get $5 off (mix & match) in select stores all week for National Ice Cream Day.
Friendly's
The ice cream-forward restaurant chain is offering 88-cent single scoop cones starting Saturday, July 15 through Wednesday, July 19. And on National Ice Cream Day, the first 88 people in store will receive free limited edition Friendly's merch -- a Happy Ending Sundae and kids' Monster Mash tattoos.
Gopuff
The delivery service has a bunch of deals on ice cream all week through July 16. Check the app for discounts and freebies like buy one, get one free Häagen Dazs, Nestle Dibs, Nestle Cookie Sandwich and multiple other discounts on ice cream pints, sandwiches and other novelties in your local area.
Halo Top
While it's not a freebie, Halo Top will release its Pint Pack handbag designed to store and keep a pint of your favorite ice cream cold, complete with a spoon pocket, to enjoy on-the-go anytime. The limited edition bags will be up for grabs on their website for $73.90 while supplies last on July 16.
Insomnia Cookies
The bakery and cookie chain is offering a free scoop of ice cream with any in-store purchase or local delivery order placed between July 14 and July 16.
Marble Slab Creamery
Loyalty members can get one free small ice cream on Sunday. Throughout National Ice Cream Month, Slab Happy Rewards members can redeem a one-time coupon for $5 off an 8-inch or larger ice cream cake.
Oatly
The dairy-free brand will roll out 25 ice cream trucks across Los Angeles, New York City and St. Louis on Monday, July 17 to distribute over 16,000 of its new 100% non-dairy frozen dessert bars. Keep an eye on their social media pages for more info.
Pressed Juicery
All day at Pressed Juicery on National Ice Cream Day, customers can get a $3 plant-based, dairy-free soft-serve Freeze -- size one with up to three toppings -- at participating locations that carry Freeze.
Salt & Straw
The Portland, Oregon-based small batch, artisanal ice cream company will be offering a free pint of ice cream with the purchase of three pints on local delivery orders from their shops placed via saltandstraw.com.
This month's menu in-shops also includes five additional flavors in their Berries Series: Birthday Cake & Blackberries, Wild-Foraged Berry Slab Pie and GoNanas Strawberry Caramel Banana Bread.
Van Leeuwen
The brand will have a belated promotion on Tuesday, July 18 when Van Leeuwen will give out free ice cream from 3 to 5 p.m. at New York City's SoHo location, where it first sold ice cream out of a truck in 2008. The company's co-founders Ben Van Leeuwen and Laura O'Neill will be there to hand out the complimentary ice cream alonside their newly appointed Lead Ice Cream Taster (LICT).
Wendy's
A Frosty and French fries are an iconic pairing any day of the year and, in partnership with Grubhub, customers can get a free small Frosty with the purchase of a small fry to celebrate both National Fry Day and National Ice Cream Day, now through July 16 on Grubhub and Seamless.