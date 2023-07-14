The offer will be available in New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta and San Francisco for customers to order the DashPass Jason Biggs Ice Cream Bundle from DashMart on the DoorDash app while supplies last. Anyone outside the participating cities can still get an ice cream fix with the following deals for the Summer of DashPass: buy two pints of Talenti, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Popsicle, Magnum, Good Humor and Klondike and get $5 off (mix & match) in select stores all week for National Ice Cream Day.