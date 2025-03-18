Frozen mac and cheese bites sold at Whole Foods recalled over 'undeclared eggs and meat ingredients'
Fans of breaded and fried macaroni and cheese appetizers sold at Whole Foods should check their freezers for a certain product being recalled due to "undeclared" ingredients that could pose an allergy risk..
C.H. Guenther & Son LLC has recalled its frozen 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese as they may contain "undeclared eggs and meat ingredients," the company stated in a recall announcement shared on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website Friday.
"People who have allergies to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the San Antonio, Texas-based food manufacturer said.
Mac and cheese bite recall information
According to the company, the impacted products were sold at Whole Foods Market Stores "in the frozen food aisle nationwide" in 8.5-ounce cartons.
The impacted products bear the UPC code 99482499709 and have a best-by date of Nov. 29, 2025.
According to the FDA recall, products would have been purchased between Feb. 6 and March 11, 2025.
As of time of publication, the company said that no illnesses have been reported.
"The recall was initiated after receiving a consumer complaint that the product contained meat and was not a macaroni and cheese bite," C.H. Guenther & Son stated. "This issue has been corrected and no other manufacturing dates or lots are impacted."
Customers who purchased the now recalled macaroni and cheese bites with corresponding lot information above "are urged to destroy any remaining product and can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund."
"CH Guenther & Son LLC takes allergies and food safety seriously and has implemented preventative measures to prevent any future occurrences," the company said.