Two flavors of International Delight coffee creamer have been voluntarily recalled after reports of illness and "spoilage."
The voluntary recall was first initiated by Danone North America, the parent company of International Delight, on Feb. 21, 2025, and impacts more than 75,000 bottles of coffee creamer, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration enforcement report. The agency updated the recall to a Class II designation last week Wednesday.
"The firm received complaints of spoilage and illness with the use of the products," the FDA report stated.
Details of International Delight coffee creamer recall
The recall impacts some 32-fluid-ounce bottles of International Delight Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll Coffee Creamer and Hazelnut Coffee Creamer distributed by Danone US, LLC.
In total, 46,482 bottles of Cinnabon creamer and 28,572 bottles of Hazelnut creamer are affected.
The Cinnabon creamer bottles bear the UPC code 0 41271 01993 3 and a "best by" date of July 3, 2025.
The Hazelnut creamer bottles bear the UPC code 0 41271 02565 2 and a "best by" date of July 2, 2025.
Both bottles bear the plant code 51-4114 R-S.
The FDA's Class II designation indicates that use of recalled products "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences" with a lower probability of "serious adverse health consequences."
Danone has not yet publicly shared the number of consumers who may have been sickened by the product.
Where was recalled International Delight coffee creamer sold
According to the FDA, the recalled products were shipped to the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Danone North America did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.