From her Food Network days to today, Giada De Laurentiis has long leaned into her heritage to create beautiful tastes of Italy for home cooks.
Now, De Laurentiis has a new line of Italian-made pasta for her lifestyle and e-commerce platform Giadzy.
For the first time since the company's debut in 2016, Giadzy introduced its first in-house products with a private-label line of eight artisan organic pastas in harder-to-find shapes from curled and twisted to square and tubular.
"When we thought about starting to make our own Giadzy products, pasta was a no-brainer, and we are excited to introduce our customers to some of the wonderful pasta products made by Italy’s regional producers," De Laurentiis said in a statement.
The two-ingredient dried pasta, made in the Abruzzo region of the country's central east coast, "spotlights the artistry of a centuries-old craft," according to a Giadzy press release.
The eight shapes at launch include nodi marini (sailor's knots), bucatini, taccole (flat wide noodles with ruffled edges), pappardelle, paccheri, bucatini lunghi, manfredi lunghi and spaghetti chitarra.
The award-winning chef and her team spent months on research and having conversations with top pasta-makers in Italy to create pasta made with "exceptional raw ingredients, time-honored techniques, and a diversity of shapely experiences."
For $10.50 per 1.1 pounds package, the pasta line will be available exclusively from Giadzy.
Giadzy Pasta is made with spring water from the Majella mountain range and organic, locally grown semolina flour that's ground at the base of the mountains and cut on 100-year-old bronze dies.
The rough surface of the pasta as a result of the bronze die also helps sauce to cling to the pasta.