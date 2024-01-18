Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is the latest celebrity to add her name to Erewhon's upscale supermarket smoothie.

The popular California boutique grocer has debuted Bündchen's Giselderberry Boost smoothie, which they say is packed with nutrient-dense ingredients like almond butter, acai and elderberries.

"A love letter to elderberry, in blended form. Enriched with 100% organic ingredients, this smoothie will have you falling in love with Gisele Bundchen's favorite antioxidant-rich berry," the menu description declares.

Much like her A-list predecessors Kourtney Kardashian and Haley Bieber, who have both had smoothie collaborations with Erewhon, Bündchen's comes with a steep price tag, at $19. However, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Rodale Institute, a global non-profit "dedicated to growing the regenerative organic movement through agricultural research and education," according to the organization.

The limited-time new Bündchen's Giselderberry Boost smoothie is offered at all Erewhon locations.