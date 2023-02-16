If you've ever daydreamed about what it would be like to enjoy a slice of cheesecake at Shady Pines with Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia, aka "The Golden Girls," now's your chance.

The hit sitcom has come to life at the Golden Girls Kitchen, a new pop-up restaurant concept presented by Bucket Listers and inspired by the iconic late '80s show.

"Good Morning America" got an inside look at the pop-up and a taste of the food, drinks and more at the first location in New York City, at the Seaport on Fulton Street.

The custom dining space was inspired by the four friends' favorite Miami hangouts, from a replica kitchen complete with the girls' yellow phone and Blanche's boudoir calendar to the lanai with photo-lined walls and memorable quotes.

Live plants, tropical-patterned wicker furniture and other nods to the show fill the space, which feels like you're walking onto the Shady Pines set. A big pink neon sign that reads "thank you for being a friend" hangs near the entry alongside framed sheet music for the iconic theme song.

Diners can sidle up to the Rusty Anchor Bar and choose from a variety of specialty cocktails and mocktails, including the Dorothy, a vodka based spritz, or Devereaux's Delight, a tropical fruit rum punch.

As for the food, menu items include everything from "The Lanai" Cuban sandwich, Sophia's Lasagna Al Forno with garlic bread, a bacon lettuce and potato sandwich, as well as some vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Each 90-minute reservation comes with a choice of a Golden Main and slice of cheesecake. Additional sides, desserts, beverages and exclusive Golden Girls Kitchen merchandise are also available.