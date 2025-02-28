There's a new high-heat oil hitting shelves from the popular squeeze-bottle brand Graza.
The Brooklyn-based olive oil company announced its latest innovation this week, Frizzle, which is made of pomace oil, "a high-heat cooking oil made for crisping, frying, grilling, and baking." Frizzle joins Graza's existing lineup of products, which includes its popular Sizzle and Drizzle lines.
"Single-origin and crafted from a glorious mix of olive pomace oil, the tasty tapenade/paste left over from the production of Sizzle and Drizzle and Graza EVOO, Frizzle has a buttery, yet neutral flavor that makes it a standout alternative to seed oils like canola, vegetable, and grapeseed," the company said in an emailed statement to "Good Morning America."
Frizzle boasts a smoke point of up to 490 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to the nearly 400-degree smoke point of other oils.
Its smoke point is also higher than the brand's other product, Sizzle, which tops out at 410 F.
The new product is available in three different vessels to suit different cooking needs: squeeze bottle, spray bottle and a 2-liter jug.
The company suggests using the squeeze bottle for cooking in a hot wok or cast-iron, the spray bottle for grilling or baking pans, and the jug for deep-frying or refilling.
Graza's Frizzle is now available online at graza.co and Whole Foods Markets nationwide.
Shop new Graza Frizzle
“Frizzle” Squeeze 750ml High Heat Cooking Oil
- $14
- Graza