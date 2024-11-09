First generation Greek American food blogger Maria Koutsogiannis helps home cooks get an authentic taste of Mediterranean cuisine through her blog and social media, where she regularly shares delicious and healthy dishes.
The creator of FoodbyMaria -- known for her simple, versatile and nourishing recipes -- joined "Good Morning America" on Saturday with three recipes for fellow home cooks to recreate that will be perfect any night of the week this fall.
Check out the full recipes below.
Greek Shrimp and Orzo Pasta Bake
Serves: 4
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup orzo
1 tablespoon chicken stock paste
2 cups water
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 teaspoons dried oregano
3 tablespoons tomato paste
540-milliliter can diced tomatoes
1/3 cup finely chopped Castelvetrano olives
1 pound defrosted shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
Fresh oregano for garnish
Directions
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
In a medium-sized baking dish, mix together the orzo, chicken stock paste, water, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, dried oregano, tomato paste, diced tomatoes and olives. Stir everything together until well combined. Bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes or until the orzo is al dente.
Add the shrimp and stir. Drizzle over the olive oil and bake for another 5-7 minutes or until the shrimp are just done.
Stir and serve topped with crumbled feta cheese and fresh oregano.
Black Eyed Pea Soup (Blue Zone Ikarian Stew)
Serves: 3
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil, divided
19-ounce can black eyed peas, drained and rinsed
1 small red onion, diced
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 fennel bulb, cored and chopped
1 large tomato (or 2 small), finely chopped
1 1/2 tablespoons tomato paste diluted with 1/4 cup water
2 bay leaves
3 cups water
2 teaspoons salt
1/4 cup chopped fresh dill
Directions
Heat 1/4 cup olive oil over medium heat in a large pot. Once warm, add the diced onion, minced garlic and chopped fennel. Stir occasionally and cook for 10-12 minutes, until softened.
Add the black eyed peas and stir to combine.
Add in the finely chopped tomato, diluted tomato paste (tomato paste mixed with 1/4 cup water) and 3 cups water, enough to cover the ingredients in the pot. Add the bay leaves and bring to a boil over high heat.
Reduce heat to keep at a simmer for 15-20 minutes until reduced to more of a stew-like consistency.
Stir in the salt and dill, and cook for a few more minutes.
Finally, stir in the other 1/4 cup olive oil, taste and adjust seasoning with more salt and dill if desired.
Blue Zone Sheet Pan Gnocchi
Ingredients
For the sheet pan:
19-ounce can lentils, drained and rinsed
1 pint baby tomatoes, halved
1 yellow or orange pepper, chopped in 1/2-inch pieces
1 small eggplant, chopped in 1/2-inch pieces
1 red onion, chopped in 1/2-inch pieces
2 garlic cloves, chopped
500 grams store-bought potato gnocchi
For the Greek dressing:
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 tablespoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Juice of one lemon
1/2 tablespoon red wine vinegar
2 small garlic cloves, pressed
Topping:
100-125 grams plain goat cheese
1/2 cup chopped fresh herbs (mix of parsley, dill and mint)
Olive oil
Handful of black olives, optional
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400 F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Mix the Greek dressing ingredients together and set aside.
To the sheet pan add: rinsed lentils, chopped baby tomatoes, chopped pepper, chopped eggplant, chopped onion, gnocchi and chopped garlic cloves.
Drizzle the Greek dressing over the ingredients on the pan and toss to ensure everything is very well coated.
Bake for 25 minutes, tossing at the 15 minute mark. After 25 minutes, crumble the goat cheese over top of all the ingredients on the pan and bake for 5 more minutes.
Serve immediately topped with a mix of fresh chopped herbs, a drizzle of olive oil and handful of fresh black olives if desired.