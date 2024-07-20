Cookbook author and food blogger Serena Wolf joined "Good Morning America" on Saturday to share some simple summer recipes to make the most of grilling season and fresh produce.
Check out the full recipes below.
Grilled Shrimp Cobb Salad
"This salad is slightly more involved than most, but its extreme deliciousness and nutritional benefits make it well worth your extra while. The steps are pretty painless, I swear, and if you're systematic about it (please read the recipe all the way through before you start, people!), you can have dinner on the table in 45 minutes. Just to state the obvious, this Cobb is dressed to impress, so definitely add it to your summer entertaining shortlist."
Ingredients
For the salad:
1 pound large shrimp (about 24 shrimp), peeled and deveined with the tail shells still on
4 slices turkey bacon
2 ears sweet corn, shucked
2 medium zucchini sliced lengthwise into half-inch
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Pinch of kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
5 cups torn bibb lettuce
1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, sliced into quarters
1 ripe avocado, pitted, peeled, and sliced or diced
1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese
For the dressing:
Juice of 2 lemons
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 garlic cloves, grated or finely minced
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon each: kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
1/2 teaspoon honey
1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh tarragon
Directions
1. If you're using bamboo skewers, make sure to soak them in a shallow baking dish filled with water for at least 30 minutes to prevent them from catching fire on the grill. Do NOT skip this step.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, oil, garlic, mustard, salt and pepper for the dressing.
3. Place the shrimp in a large zip-top bag and add 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon of the dressing. Seal the bag, removing as much air as possible, and gently squish the shrimp around to make sure they all get coated. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
4. Add the yogurt, honey, and tarragon to the remaining dressing and whisk to combine. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.
5. Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium heat. When hot, add the turkey bacon and cook for 4 to 5 minutes per side, until browned and crisp. Transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate and let cool to room temperature. Chop into small pieces.
6. Preheat a grill (or grill pan) over medium-high heat.
7. Remove the shrimp from the marinade and thread 4 or 5 shrimp onto each skewer. (You want the skewer to pierce each shrimp twice: once just above the tail shell and once near the head, to form a tight C-shape.) Brush the corn and zucchini all over with the oil and season with a little salt and pepper.
8. Get grilling! Grill the corn for 8 to 10 minutes, rotating every few minutes, until tender and lightly charred in spots. Grill the zucchini for 4 to 5 minutes per side, until tender. Grill the shrimp skewers for about 2 minutes per side, until the shrimp are pink and opaque throughout (do not overcook them!).
9, Roughly chop the grilled zucchini. Slice the com kernels from the cob with a sharp knife. Remove the shrimp from the skewers.
10, Assembly time! Add the lettuce to a large salad bowl of plate. Drizzle with half of the dressing and toss to coat. Arrange the shrimp, corn, zucchini, tomatoes, avocado, turkey bacon and goat cheese in lines on top of the greens. Drizzle with the remaining dressing and serve immediately. (You can also just toss everything together and serve, but sometimes a fancy aesthetic is cool.)
Grilled vegetables with goat cheese and balsamic
"If you thought you'd never lose your cool over a vegetable platter, think again, dudes. This multicolored stunner absolutely slays on the flavor and nutrition fronts -- I'm talking vitamins, minerals and disease-fighting antioxidants out the wazoo -- and it's so simple that even grilling noobs will be able to nail it. Serve it with your favorite meat or fish, and try not to let all the compliments go to your head."
Ingredients
4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 garlic clove, grated or finely minced
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 large zucchini, halved crosswise, then sliced lengthwise into 1/4-inch planks
2 yellow squash, sliced lengthwise into 1/4-inch planks
2 red bell peppers, seeded and quartered
1/2 bunch asparagus, woody ends removed
1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, finely chopped
3 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
Directions
1. Preheat a lightly oiled grill (or grill pan) over medium-high heat. (If you have a grill basket, feel free to use it.)
2. In a small bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons olive oil, the balsamic vinegar, garlic and a pinch of kosher salt. Set the vinaigrette aside until ready to use.
3. Brush the vegetables all over with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and season them with plenty of kosher salt and black pepper.
4. Place the vegetables on the hot grill and let them cook until they're tender (but not mushy!) and have developed sexy grill marks. The veggies will have slightly different cooking times, so pay attention: 5 minutes for the asparagus (turn them every 1 to 2 minutes); 7 to 8 minutes for the zucchini and squash (3 to 4 minutes per side); and 8 to 10 minutes for the bell peppers (4 to 5 minutes per side). Please use tongs to avoid unnecessary grilling accidents.
5. Transfer the grilled vegetables to a large plate or serving platter. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and top with parsley and crumbled goat cheese. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Note: These veggies are great as a side dish. But you can also sandwich them between slices of whole-grain bread or double the balsamic vinaigrette and serve them over salad.
Pasta Salad
Ingredients
8 ounces fusilli or rotini (I like to use whole wheat, but you do you.)
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
2 ears sweet corn shucked and kernels removed (roughly 1 1/2 cups sweet corn kernels)
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
8 ounces roasted red peppers packed in water, roughly chopped (About 1 cup chopped peppers)
3 packed cups baby arugula
1/3 packed cup fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)
3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
Directions
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the pasta al dente, according to the package directions. Drain and add to a large mixing bowl. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to prevent the pasta from sticking and let cool to room temperature.
Meanwhile, heat 1/2 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add the corn to the pan and season with a little bit of salt and pepper. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the corn is bright yellow and lightly browned in spots. Transfer the corn to a bowl and let cool to room temperature.
Add the cooled corn, roasted red peppers, arugula, basil and crushed red pepper (if using) to the bowl with the pasta. Drizzle with the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil and the vinegar, and toss to combine. Add half of the goat cheese and gently toss again. Taste and season with a little extra salt and pepper if needed. (You can also add a little bit more oil and balsamic if you like.)
Serve immediately topped with the remaining goat cheese.