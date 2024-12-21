If you're jumping on the trend of going dry during the holidays this year, Hilary Sheinbaum, author of "The Dry Challenge," has you covered.
Sheinbaum joined "Good Morning America" on Saturday and shared a few festive nonalcoholic drink recipes just in time for the holidays.
Check out her full recipes below, and check out even more bartender-approved tips to achieve standout sips without the booze here.
French ’89
Ingredients
1 oz non-alcoholic gin
1/4 oz simple syrup
1/4 oz lemon juice
3 oz non-alcoholic sparkling wine (chilled in advance)
Lemon peel for garnish
Method:
Add all ingredients to glass. Stir.
Add garnish (lemon peel).
Virgin Paloma
Ingredients
1.5 oz non-alcoholic gin
4.5 oz grapefruit soda
.25 oz lime juice
Grapefruit wedge for garnish
Ice
Method:
Add all ingredients to glass. Stir.
Pour over ice.
Add garnish (grapefruit wedge).
Hilary’s Non-Alc Spicy Marg
Ingredients
3 oz pineapple juice
1 oz margarita mix (1 oz mix of 1/3 grapefruit juice, 1/3 lime juice, 1/3 orange juice + a droplet of simple syrup)
2 oz peach sparkling water (or regular sparkling water)
Chili salt (optional for rim)
Lime for garnish
Method:
Dip glass into a shallow bowl of pineapple juice and then again into the chili salt to rim the glass.
Add pineapple, margarita mix, and a pinch of chili salt to a cocktail shaker with ice.
Shake for about 10 seconds until the shaker is cool to the touch.
Strain into glass with ice.
Top with peach sparkling water (or sparkling water).
Add garnish (lime wedge).