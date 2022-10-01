It's officially fall and time to cozy up with simple recipes that are comforting and easy to make at home.

Cookbook author Lisa Lillien joined "Good Morning America" on Saturday to create a full meal that fits the bill -- and even better, uses only an air fryer.

"Simply Comfort" Lisa Lillien's new cookbook cover.

In her latest cookbook, "Hungry Girl Simply Comfort: Feel-Good Favorites for Your Slow Cooker & Air Fryer" Lillien shares more than 200 recipes that are under 400 calories, which will allow you to enjoy decadent dishes without the extra calories.

Like many recipe developers and home cooks, Lillien said she likes to use the air fryer because it acts as a mini convection oven, using the circulating high temperatures to make things crispy without excess oil or deep-frying.

Hungry Girl Hungry Girl founder and cookbook author Lisa Lillien.

Check out a few of her recipes below.

BBQ Chicken Tenders with Almond-apple Slaw

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Makes 2 servings



Ingredients

Slaw

1 tablespoon light mayonnaise

1 teaspoon seasoned rice vinegar

2 cups bagged coleslaw mix

1/4 ounce (about 1 tablespoon) sliced almonds

1/4 cup chopped apple

Optional: salt and black pepper



Chicken

1/3 cup panko bread crumbs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

3 tablespoons barbecue sauce, plus more for dipping

10 ounces raw boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into 10 strips



Directions



1. In a medium bowl, mix mayo with vinegar. Add coleslaw mix, and stir to coat. Mix in almonds and apple. Optional: Add salt and pepper to taste.



2. In a wide bowl, mix bread crumbs with seasonings. Place BBQ sauce in a second wide bowl. Coat chicken with BBQ sauce, followed by the seasoned bread crumbs.



3. Spray an air fryer with nonstick spray. Place chicken strips in the air fryer, and spray with nonstick spray.



4. Set air fryer to 360 F. Cook until crispy and cooked through, about 12 minutes.



Crispy Brussels Sprouts & Bacon

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Makes 2 servings



Ingredients

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

8 ounces Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 slices center-cut bacon or turkey bacon, chopped



Directions



1. In a large bowl, combine vinegar, mustard, oil, garlic powder, and pepper. Whisk thoroughly. Add Brussels sprouts and bacon, and toss to coat.



2. Spray an air fryer with nonstick spray. Place Brussels sprouts and bacon in the air fryer, and spray with nonstick spray.



3. Set air fryer to 375 F. Cook until golden brown and crispy, about 10 minutes, shaking halfway through.



Strawberry Cheesecake Egg Rolls

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

1/2 cup whipped cream cheese

1/2 cup light/low-fat ricotta cheese

3 packets natural no-calorie sweetener

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1 1/2 cups chopped freeze-dried strawberries

6 egg roll wrappers

Optional topping: powdered sugar



Directions



1. In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, ricotta, sweetener, vanilla extract and cinnamon. Mix well. Gently fold in freeze-dried strawberries.



2. Evenly distribute 1/6 of the filling (about 1/4 cup) along the center of an egg roll wrapper. Fold in the sides, and roll up the wrapper around the filling. Seal with a dab of water. Repeat to make five more egg rolls.



3. Spray an air fryer with nonstick spray. Place egg rolls in the air fryer, and spray with nonstick spray.



4. Set air fryer to 390 F. Cook until golden brown, about 6 minutes.

