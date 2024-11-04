Iconic 'Friends' Thanksgiving trifle meal kit comes with special dish to separate sweet and savory recipes
"Friends" fans can order everything they need this year to attempt a recreation of Rachel Green's infamous Thanksgiving trifle -- except this recipe rightly separates the sweet jam and custard layers from the savory ingredients for an enjoyable eating experience.
"It's a trifle. First there's a layer of ladyfingers, then a layer of jam, then custard -- which I made from scratch -- then raspberries, more ladyfingers, then beef sauteed with peas and onions, then a little more custard, then bananas, and I put some whipped cream on top," Rachel excitedly tells the gang in the infamous season 6 Thanksgiving episode, before they realize she in fact made "half an English trifle and half a shepherd's pie" after the recipe pages got stuck together.
This year, HelloFresh is harkening back to that hilarious home-cooked mess with a redemption, the Rachel Green's Trifle meal kit, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the hit sitcom.
What comes in the Rachel Green Trifle Kit?
The limited-edition meal kit, which is available to order online now, includes all the ingredients to make a beef shepherd's pie and classic English trifle along with step-by-step recipe cards, a "Friends" apron and a custom trifle dish engineered with a center divider to serve the two side-by-side, keeping the savory ingredients contained separately from the sweet ingredients.
The trifle kit, which serves six people, costs $34.99, plus free shipping and does not require a HelloFresh subscription.
How to order the Friends Thanksgiving Trifle meal kit
A limited number of kits will be available for online purchase each day from Nov. 4-7, and orders will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis each day at 9 a.m. ET.
Customers can expect deliveries the week of Nov. 11, and the trifle dish will be shipped separately.
'Friends' Thanksgiving trifle takes over TikTok
The internet couldn't BE anymore excited for this innovative concept, especially ahead of Friendsgiving celebrations.
"Friends Thanksgiving Trifle" has over 26.8 million posts on TikTok alone, and some brave food creators and fans who got an early taste test from HelloFresh have already shared their results.
Michelle Doll Olson, the senior culinary development manager for HelloFresh, called the recreation "an exciting culinary challenge" that drew inspiration from the original dish.
"Our goal was to capture the humor and fun of the episode while ensuring the recipe is still tasty," she said. "Whether you choose to enjoy each recipe on its own or bravely mix them together, this sweet and savory dish is sure to be a hit at your FRIENDSgiving this year."