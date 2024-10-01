IHOP launches new $6 value menu with singing syrup Loverboy music video to promote weekday savings
IHOP has launched a new value-driven House Faves menu to the nostalgic tune of "Working for the Weekend," inviting guests to dine at a discount during the week instead.
The Pasadena, California-based pancake and breakfast chain announced on Tuesday it’s latest promotion that serves up savings every Monday through Friday from 7 am to 10 pm, with best-selling breakfast menu items for just $6 each.
New $6 value menu at IHOP on weekdays
The new House Faves menu includes the following four items:
Breakfast Faves Combo (2x2x2): Two of IHOP’s fluffy, world-famous buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, and two bacon strips or two pork sausage links.
Ham & Cheese Omelette: A ham, jack & cheddar, and white cheese sauce omelette, served with 2 of IHOP’s fluffy, world-famous buttermilk pancakes.
French Toast Breakfast: One slice of Classic Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast, two bacon strips or two pork sausage links, and two eggs.
House Scramble with Hash Brown: Eggs scrambled with chopped hickory-smoked bacon and jack & cheddar cheese. Served with crispy hash browns.
To help launch the new menu promo, IHOP enlisted Canadian rock band LOVERBOY to reprise their iconic song, "Working for the Weekend," with a shift in affinity for the weekday instead.
"Working with IHOP to bring our song to life in a fresh, innovative way has been such a rewarding experience," Mike Reno, the group's lead singer, said in a statement. "We have always loved going to IHOP and enjoying breakfast together as a band, so being able to have our work featured in the House Faves campaign is a dream come true."
The band created a bespoke music video, in which IHOP’s very own syrup caddies perform the re-recorded song and star in the remake of the classic music video.
"With over 70% of IHOP orders including a breakfast item, we are leaning into some of our most beloved breakfast favorites and having a good time doing so thanks to new brand partner Julie Bowen, plus LOVERBOY’s custom remake of their classic single, just for IHOP," Kieran Donahue, IHOP's Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement.