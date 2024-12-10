The 2024 Michelin Guide ceremony celebrated top restaurants in New York, Chicago and Washington D.C. on Monday night, awarding stars to the greatest hospitality and culinary teams in the U.S., with a shining moment for the first Korean restaurant to win an illustrious three Michelin stars.
Jungsik becomes 1st Korean restaurant in US to earn 3 Michelin stars
Chef and owner Jungsik Yim's eponymous restaurant, which gave Korean cuisine the nouvelle treatment in New York City, has officially joined the elite ranks of 13 other three-star restaurants in the U.S.
"We're so happy to be part of Korean food culture that's booming in the states," chef de cuisine Wonsuk Jeong said before praising chefs like Junghyun "JP" Park of Atomix fame. "We're just happy to have all the great chefs lead us -- so many people before us who just carried the legacy and keep us moving forward."
Jungsik opened in Tribeca in 2011 and earned its first Michelin star within one year of opening, which was quickly followed by a two-star distinction in 2013 that the team retained until graduating to the top tier distinction Monday, which the Michelin Guide defines as "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey."
The team celebrated together at Monday's event, joining a stage full of other three-star icons including chefs Eric Ripert of Le Bernardin, Dan Barber of Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Thomas Keller of Per Se and Patrick O'Connell of The Inn at Little Washington, all of whom have retained their top marks year after year.
The anonymous inspectors that work to uncover extraordinary culinary gems noted in their review that Jungsik elevated its execution with "stimulating" presentation and "refined, clear, and harmonious" flavors.
"Every now and then, there's a very sophisticated experience that impresses from start to finish and Jungsik has reached that heady level," another inspector wrote.
Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said the ceremony "marked a trifecta of excitement" while announcing the new selections.
"We are thrilled to welcome a new three-star restaurant, Jungsik New York, to the esteemed Michelin Star family, and look forward to what is to come for the passionate chefs and restaurateurs in these three selections," Poullennec said.
New Michelin Stars announced for New York, D.C., Chicago restaurants
The specialty Mentor Chef Award was posthumously awarded to James Jamal Kent, whose sudden and tragic death rocked the hospitality world in June.
Kent's wife Kelly Kent and kids Gavin and Avery took to the stage Monday night to accept the honor on his behalf. Kent Hospitality also held down the fort this year, retaining its one-star status for Crown Shy and two stars for Saga.
The Michelin Green Star Award, which was first bestowed in the U.S. in 2021 to chef Patrick O'Connell, is chosen for those who bring more sustainable practices to the gastronomy scene. One White Street, where chef Austin Johnson helms the newly retained One Star kitchen using small-scale organic farmed ingredients from Eliot Coleman and Rigor Hill Farm, earned its first Green Star on Monday, as did Oyster Oyster in D.C.
Other restaurants from the three culinary powerhouse cities to earn Michelin Stars for the first time included Cariño in Chicago; César, Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare, Sushi Sho, Bar Miller, Café Boulud, Corima, La Bastide by Andrea Calstier, Joo Ok, Nōksu, Shota Omakase and YingTao in New York; and Mita and Omakase at Barracks Row in Washington, D.C.
In New York, 91 new Bib Gourmands, which reflect good food at moderate price, were added to the scene including Bungalow, Coqodaq, Lungi, Tha Phraya, and Tolo to name a few. This year's total selection from Michelin comprises 385 restaurants and over 60 types of cuisines.
Click here to see the full list of winning restaurants and chefs, along with new honors for sommeliers, exceptional cocktails, outstanding service and young chef awards.