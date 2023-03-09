Bust out the blender and grab a glass, because healthy fruit smoothies are a great way to give your child important nutrients in colorful and tasty form.

Adrienne Mountis-Bauer, a pediatric registered dietitian with over a decade of experience, shared her top tips and a go-to recipe with "Good Morning America" to help moms of little ones add a sweet, healthy and nutrient-rich drink to their diet.

As a mother of an almost 2-year-old daughter, Mountis-Bauer told "GMA" that smoothies are a great way to experiment in the kitchen with toddlers and young children.

"They can pack a lot of nutrition into a single serving and can be made with almost any combination of ingredients available, which busy parents will appreciate," the working mom and director of nutrition services at Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services said.

Plus, she explained that smoothies are also "a great option on sick days when appetites are limited and hydration is a priority."

While smoothies are great for incorporating fruits and veggies into a child's diet, Mountis-Bauer told "GMA," "You want to be sure you are explaining exactly what you are including and not 'hiding' the veggies in sweet-tasting smoothies."

"The goal should always be to have children grow comfortable with eating a variety of foods of different textures. Have children handle the whole fruit and/or vegetable and help prepare it to go into the smoothie," she suggested. "Children can help also with age-appropriate tasks, such as measuring out the cup of leafy greens, slicing the banana, or measuring and pouring the milk."

Parents can help kids understand colors through making smoothies too. "My daughter is just learning her colors and gets so excited when she can identify the different colors the ingredients will create," Mountis-Bauer said.

Adding blueberries will make a smoothie purple, she noted as an example, and strawberries make it pink.

"Have your child give their creation a fun name when you are finished," she said. "Using a fun cup or silly straw can also help children feel more comfortable trying something outside their comfort zone."

Mountis-Bauer also suggeseted that for kids who may be hesitant to try new foods, "Make sure there is at least one ingredient they are very comfortable with in the smoothie and no more than one food at a time that is new or currently unaccepted."

"As always, never pressure your child to try something unfamiliar," she said. "Cooking together and exploring new foods in a fun way is a much more effective way to combat picky eating."

Healthy Kid-Friendly Green Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup leafy greens (kale or spinach work well)

1/2 medium ripe avocado

1/2 small ripe banana

1/4 cup pineapple (fresh or frozen)

1 cup milk or milk substitute of your choice

Directions

Blend all ingredients together in a blender or using an immersion blender. For a thicker smoothie, add less milk. For a thinner smoothie, add more milk.

Additional smoothie tips and variations for kids

Check out Mountis-Bauer's other ideas to make the most of this and other smoothies:

- Most recipes can be modified to accommodate your taste preferences and what you have on hand.

- Greek yogurt can take the place of avocado to add creaminess to the smoothie. Greek yogurt is also a great source of protein and calcium.

- For extra protein, consider adding a tablespoon of nut butter (can substitute sunflower butter for allergies) or a sprinkling of ground flaxseeds. Both add some fiber to the smoothie as well.

- Smoothies can also be made ahead in batches and frozen. Smoothies poured into popsicle molds make great sweet treats and lifesavers when teething discomfort limits a toddler's appetite.

- Avoid adding juice to smoothies and opt for whole fruits instead.