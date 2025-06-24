Grocery giant Kroger is planning on closing 60 stores within the next 18 months, according to its 2025 first quarter earnings report.
"As a result of these store closures, Kroger expects a modest financial benefit," the Cincinnati-based grocery company said in the report, released June 20. "Kroger is committed to reinvesting these savings back into the customer experience, and as a result, this will not impact full-year guidance. Kroger will offer roles in other stores to all associates currently employed at affected stores."
When reached by "Good Morning America," a representative for Kroger said the company now operates over 2,700 grocery stores across 35 states, under their Kroger brand and their 19 other brands such as Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer and King Soopers.
Kroger also said it would not be releasing a list of stores that are set to shut down at this time but said the closures will impact stores under the Kroger and other brands.