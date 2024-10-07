Caroline Choe is known for her innovative approach to Korean-American cuisine and her dedication to creating community through art, food, and education.
Her latest cookbook is called "Banchan: 60 Korean American Recipes for Delicious, Shareable Sides." She recently dropped by "GMA3" to share some of her favorites.
Kimchi Potato Salad
Ingredients:
3 lb. Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and chopped into 1" pieces
Kosher salt
1 cup napa cabbage kimchi, finely chopped
2 celery stalks, diced
1/4 cup chives or green onions, chopped, plus more for garnish
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream or Greek yogurt
1 1/2 tsbp. dijon mustard
1 tsp. red wine vinegar
1/2 tsp. honey
1 tsp. onion powder
1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
Gochugaru, for garnish (optional)
Directions:
Put the potatoes in a large pot and sprinkle with 1 tbsp. of salt. Fill the pot with enough to cover the potatoes by one inch. Set the pot over high heat and bring the water to a boil, then lower the heat to maintain a simmer for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are fork-tender. Drain the potatoes and place them in a large mixing bowl. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, combine the kimchi, celery, chives, mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, vinegar, honey, onion powder, smoked paprika, 1 tsp. salt, pepper, mixing until fully combined.
While the potatoes are still warm, add the kimchi mixture to the potatoes and use a large spoon, fork, or rubber spatula to thoroughly combine.
Once the potato salad has completely cooled, cover the bowl with plastic wrap or transfer to a storage container with an airtight lid, and refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight to allow all the flavors to meld together.
Garnish with more chives and gochugaru (if using) for a little extra spiciness, and serve.
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days.
Shigeumchi Namul
Ingredients:
1 lb. spinach, rinsed and blanched
1 garlic clove, minced
2 tsp. toasted sesame oil
1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
1 green onion, green and white parts finely chopped
Pinch of sugar
Directions:
In a medium bowl, combine the spinach, garlic, sesame oil, sesame seeds, salt, pepper, green onion, and sugar. Mix thoroughly with a fork or a gloved hand.
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let it chill in the fridge for 20 to 30 minutes before serving.
