Chef Anthony Vitolo is known for his authentic Italian-American cuisine. He is the mastermind behind the delicious dishes at New York City hotspot Emilio's Ballato.
Now, he's opening his doors in Florida with his latest restaurant, Vitolo. He recently dropped by "GMA3" to share one of his favorite recipes.
Gamberi Scampi
Ingredients:
6 oz. linguini pasta
1 cup flour
4 cups water
3 oz. salt
3 oz. pepper
2 oz. oregano
4 oz. extra virgin olive oil
10 shrimp
4 cloves garlic
3 oz. white wine
1 oz. lemon
4 tbsp. butter
2 oz. panko bread crumbs
2 oz. parsley
2 oz. chicken stock
Directions:
Sauce minced garlic with extra virgin olive oil and a touch of butter.
In a bowl, season shrimp with salt, pepper, parsley and a generous amount of white wine.
Once garlic is golden brown, add the shrimp mixture with flame off to the pan.
Add a lady full of starch water, turn the flame on, and add pasta to the pan.
Cook rest of the way in a pan. Add the end, add cold butter and more parsley until it creates a creamy sauce.