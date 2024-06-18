Chef Frances Tariga opened a new restaurant in New York City, calling it a love letter to the Philippines.
The restaurant, Tadhana, features traditional dishes from the Philippines, and recipes that came from Targia's grandmother.
Chef Tariga recently dropped by "GMA3" to share one of her traditional recipes.
Chef Frances Tariga's Okoy
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups bean sprouts
1/2 cup carrots, julienne
1/2 cup sweet potato
1/2 cup sweet corn kernels
1" cilantro, with stems
1/2 cup onion, red, julienne
1/2 cup anchovies, dried
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1/4 tsp. chili powder
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
1 cup potato starch
1/4 cup water
Canola oil for the pot
Directions:
Place oil in a pot and preheat to 350 degrees.
In a bowl, mix all ingredients, except for water and potato starch.
Once well mixed, add water and mix again, it should be a little damp, so that the potato starch sticks when it's mixed.
Once fully mixed and damp, add potato starch, making sure each julienne vegetable is coated with starch.
Portion vegetable to round balls. Drop into the fryer and fry until golden brown. Using a spoon, you may need to flip the fritter to ensure even cooking after one minute.