Have you ever wanted to make an elevated pork chop? Now you can.
Chef Yia Vang is the executive chef and owner of Vinai, a Hmong restaurant in Minneapolis that has been named one of the best in the country by the New York Times, Esquire and Eater.
He recently dropped by "GMA3" to share his recipe for double cut pork chop with tamarind glaze. Scroll below to check it out.
Double Cut Pork Chop with Tamarind Glaze
Pork Chop ingredients
1 double cut (2 bones) pork chop
Olive oil to sear pork chop
Salt and pepper, to taste
Tamarind Glaze ingredients
4 ounces oyster sauce
6 ounces honey
2-3 Thai chilies
2 ounces chili oil
6 ounces tamarind paste or concentrate
2 ounces fish sauce
3 ounces water
2-3 cloves garlic
2 tablespoons ginger, chopped
Tamarind Glaze instructions
Put everything in a blender and blitz until smooth.
Grilling instructions
Have a very hot grill. Add oil, salt and pepper to season the pork chop. Sear hard on each side for about 8-10 minutes. Be sure to turn when needed.
Place in a hot oven at 375 F for 15 minutes, or until the internal temperature is 150 F.
Put it back on the high heat grill and glaze the pork chop and keep turning it until a caramel crust forms.
Let the pork chop rest, and then carve it up.
