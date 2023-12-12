Chef Yia Vang hosts Outdoor Channel's "Feral," a show about wilderness adventure and the thrill of the hunt.

Vang, who is Hmong American, was born in a Thai refugee camp where he lived until his family resettled in central Wisconsin. The James Beard-nominated chef has since appeared on National Geographic, "Iron Chef" and in Bon Appetit, and is the founder of Union Hmong Kitchen. He is currently developing a new restaurant, Vinai, which he plans to open in northeast Minneapolis in spring 2024.

Vang recently visited "GMA3" to cook up his pork katsu sando with honey slaw.

Scroll below for the full recipe.

Pork Katsu Sando with Honey Slaw

Katsu ingredients

2 cups flour

4 cups panko breadcrumbs

3 eggs, beaten

Three 5-ounce center cut pork loins, pounded thin

Directions

Start with dusting pork in flour. Then, put it in the egg wash, and then crust it with panko.

Set aside in the freezer.

In a shallow pan, fill 1/3 with canola oil.

Take pork out of freezer. Fry until golden brown.

Honey slaw ingredients

10 ounces slaw (carrots, red cabbage, white cabbages, cilantro, green onions and shallots)

1/4 cup vinegar

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon fish sauce

1/4 cup oil

1 teaspoon salt

Other ingredients

Toasted brioche buns

Directions

Mix the vinegar, honey, fish sauce, oil and salt, and toss with slaw.

Build: On a toasted brioche bun, add your fried pork, and top with a scoop of honey slaw. Serve.