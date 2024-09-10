If you're looking for timeless entertaining ideas, "The Delmonico Way" is a compilation of food, hospitality, entertaining and stories of the Tucci family, who are behind New York City's iconic Delmonico's restaurant.
The restaurant is often cited as the first fine dining restaurant in the U.S.
Author and descendant of the Golden Era restaurateurs, Max Tucci, recently dropped by "GMA3" to share some delicious recipes for you to share with loved ones for a fancy night in.
White Truffle and Mushroom Risotto
Ingredients
3 1/2 cups vegetable stock
2 tablespoons truffle oil
1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
1 pound button mushrooms, finely chopped
1 1/4 cups Arborio rice
1 cup white wine
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
White truffle, for shaving
Freshly grated parmesan cheese
Directions
Place the vegetable stock in a medium saucepan and heat just to a simmer. Keep warm over low heat.
Place a large saucepan over medium-high heat and add three tablespoons of the truffle oil. Add the garlic and onion, and saute until onion is just starting to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook for an additional 2 minutes.
Add the rice and stir to combine with the onions and mushrooms.
Add the wine and let simmer for 1 minute.
Turn the heat to medium-low.
Add about 1/2 cup of the simmering stock and cook, stirring constantly, until the liquid is absorbed, for about 20 minutes.
Continue to add the broth in small amounts, stirring constantly and waiting until the previous addition is absorbed. It will take progressively longer for the stock to be absorbed.
Remove from the heat and stir in the remaining three tablespoons of truffle oil.
Distribute among soup bowls and garnish with the parsley.
Shave the truffles over the dishes at the table and serve grated cheese on the side.
Arnold Palmer
Ingredients
6 ounces unsweetened iced tea
2 ounces lemonade
2 ounces vodka
Ice cubes
1 slice of lemon
1 slice of starfruit
Directions
Combine iced tea, lemonade and vodka. Place ice in a chilled Collins glass and pour the mixture over the ice. Stir with a bar spoon and garnish with the lemon slice and starfruit slice. Serve with a sterling silver straw.
