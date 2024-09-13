Making friends as an adult can be tricky, but two women proved the best way to do it is through food. Tamron Hall and Lish Steiling are sharing their friendship and culinary journey with their new cookbook, "A Confident Chef."
The besties and co-authors recently dropped by "GMA3" to share how to make their Triple B burger, which stands for burger, butter and brioche!
Tamron Hall and Lish Steiling's Triple B Burger
Ingredients:
For the butter:
1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 tbsps. chopped tarragon
1 small shallot, finely chopped
2 tbsps. whole grain mustard, such as Maille
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
For the burger:
4 brioche burger buns, or potato buns
1 Vidalia onion, cut into 1/2-inch slices
1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 3/4 tsps. kosher salt, divided
1 1/2 lbs. ground beef, chuck preferred
1/2 tsp. freshly ground coarse black pepper
4 slices provolone cheese
4 leaves butter or Bibb lettuce
1 dill pickle, sliced
Ketchup, mayonnaise, more mustard, if desired
Directions:
In a small bowl, combine the softened butter, tarragon, shallots, mustard and salt.
Using a rubber spatula, stir together until fully combined.
Place the butter on a sheet of plastic wrap and roll it into a log about 3 1/2 inches long and 2 inches wide, sealing the edges tightly.
Refrigerate for a few hours until firm or overnight.
Preheat and prepare a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat.
Grill the buns, cut side down, until lightly toasted, about two minutes.
Set aside.
Place the sliced onions on the grill and brush with the olive oil.
Season them evenly with 1/2 teaspoon salt and grill until golden brown on both sides, about eight minutes total.
Remove to a plate.
Divide the meat into eight patties. Slice four 1/3-inch-thick slices of compound butter from the chilled log and sandwich each one between two patties, making four one-inch patties.
Seal the edges, making sure there is no butter exposed.
Season the patties evenly with the remaining 1 1/4 tsps. of the salt, plus the pepper.
Grill the patties until deep grill marks form on the first side, about four minutes. Flip the burgers and place a piece of cheese on top.
Cook until golden on the second side and the desired doneness is reached, about three more minutes for medium.
If you prefer more well done, leave the burgers on the grill for another two minutes.
Place a piece of lettuce on the bottom half of each bun.
Top with a burger patty, a few slices of dill pickle, and a slice of grilled onion. Top with the other half of the bun and serve with desired condiments.
Shop the Book
A Confident Cook: Recipes for Joyous, No-Pressure Fun in the Kitchen by Tamron Hall and Lish Steiling
- $26.78
- $35
- Amazon
