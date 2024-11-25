If you're looking for new recipe ideas this holiday season, look no further than the cookbook "Gather and Graze: Globally Inspired Small Bites and Gorgeous Table Scapes for Every Occasion," which features recipes from cultures from around the world.
Authors Mumtaz Mustafa and Laura Klynstra dropped by "GMA3" recently to share their take on a traditional Turkish dish, pide.
Scroll below for the full recipe, as well as their recipe for pan-fried polenta squares, and try them at home in your own kitchen.
Turkish Pide
Ingredients
Dough ingredients:
1 1/2 cups warm water
2 teaspoons active dry yeast
1 teaspoon sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour and more, if needed
1 3/4 cups bread flour
1 1/2 teaspoons fine kosher salt
1/4 cup olive oil
Meat filling ingredients:
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 small red onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 pound ground beef
1 teaspoon sumac spice
Kosher salt and pepper to taste
1 cup grape tomatoes, sliced
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Cheese filling ingredients:
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
1 cup crumbled Piknik Turkish white cheese or mozzarella
2 scallions, sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
Crushed red pepper
1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
1/4 cup salted butter, melted
Directions
To make the dough, in a small bowl, whisk together water, yeast and sugar. Allow to stand until a thick foam has formed at the top, about 10 minutes.
In the bowl of a stand mixer with the dough hook attachment, add flours and salt, and mix for 20 seconds to combine.
Whisk olive oil into the foamy yeast mixture. With the mixer on low, slowly pour yeast into the flour mixture. Mix on medium until a soft shaggy dough forms. Add more flour one tablespoon at a time until mixture comes together. Dough will be a little sticky. Knead on medium speed for five minutes.
Spray a large bowl with nonstick spray and place dough in a bowl. Bowl-fold dough by stretching some dough from bottom to top, flip over dough ball. Cover bowl with plastic wrap or damp towel and allow dough to rise until it doubles in size, about 1 to 2 hours, depending on how warm your kitchen is.
Punch down dough and turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide dough into 10 equal portions. Form balls from each portion. Cover loosely and allow to rest 10 minutes.
To make the meat filling: Preheat oven to 450 F. Line two large baking sheets with parchment or silicone baking mats and set aside.
In a medium frying pan, add olive oil, onions and garlic. Cover over medium heat for about eight minutes. Add ground beef, sumac spice, salt and pepper. Cook until meat has browned. Allow to cool. Stir in tomatoes and cilantro. Stir until all ingredients are incorporated. Divide into five portions.
On lightly floured surface, roll out first dough ball into an oval shape. Transfer to prepared pan. Add the first portion of the ground beef mixture into the center of the dough oval. Fill to about 1 inch of each side. Fold over sides and pinch the short ends to create a boat shape. Brush folded over part of crust with butter. Assemble four more meat pides, reserving the rest of the dough for the cheese pides. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or crust is lightly golden brown. Serve immediately.
To make the cheese filling: In a medium bowl, combine cheeses, scallions and garlic. On lightly floured surface, roll out one dough ball into an oval shape. Transfer to prepared pan. Sprinkle with about 1/2 of cheese mixture to about 1 inch of each side. Fold over sides and pinch the short ends to create a boat shape. Brush folded over part of crust with butter. Assemble four more cheese pides. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and crust is lightly golden brown. Garnish with parsley and crushed red pepper. Serve immediately.
Store leftovers in an airtight container for up to 2 days. To revive pides, preheat oven to 300 F. Place pides on baking sheet and warm eight to 10 minutes in oven.
Pan-fried Polenta Squares
Ingredients
4 cups water or chicken/vegetable broth
1 cup yellow cornmeal
1 teaspoon salt (adjust based on preference and if using salted broth
1 tablespoon olive oil or unsalted butter
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons olive oil (for pan-frying)
1 cup pesto
Fresh basil leaves for garnish
Directions
In a large saucepan, bring the water or broth to a boil. Gradually whisk in the cornmeal, ensuring to avoid any lumps. Reduce the heat to low and continue to cook, stirring often, until the mixture thickens and the cornmeal is tender, about 20 to 25 minutes.
Once the polenta is cooked and thick, stir in the salt, 1 tablespoon olive oil or butter, and parmesan cheese. Mix until all ingredients are well combined.
Pour the hot polenta into a greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Smooth the top with a spatula. Allow it to cool at room temperature, then place in the refrigerator to set for at least two hours, or overnight for best results. Once set, turn the polenta out onto a cutting board. Cut the polenta into three-inch squares using a sharp knife.
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the polenta squares (working in batches if necessary) and cook until golden brown and crispy on both sides, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Place the fried polenta squares on a serving plate. Top each square with a generous dollop of pesto (recipe below). Garnish with fresh Parmesan and basil leaves.
Pesto
Ingredients
1/4 cup pine nuts
2 cloves garlic
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 packed cups fresh basil leaves
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
In the bowl of a food processor, coarsely chop pine nuts, garlic, salt and pepper. Add basil leaves and pulse until basil is finely chopped. Pour in olive oil while food processor is running. Process until smooth. Add cheese and pulse to combine.
Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
