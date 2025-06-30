A New Jersey-based wholesale grocer is recalling more than 143,000 pounds of ready-to-eat bologna due to misbranding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.
Gaiser's European Style Provisions Inc., based in Union, New Jersey, has recalled approximately 143,416 pounds of bologna products because they "contain meat or poultry source materials that are not declared on the product labels," the FSIS stated.
Details of lunch meat recall
Seven types of ready-to-eat bologna items produced between March 20, 2025, and June 20, 2025, are subject to this recall, according to the FSIS announcement.
They include:
- Vacuum-packed packages of "FAMILY TREE BOLOGNA VEAL" containing undeclared pork.
- Plastic-wrapped packages of "BABUSHKA'S RECIPE CHICKEN BOLOGNA" containing undeclared pork.
- Plastic-wrapped packages of "FANCY BOLOGNA" labeled with pork as an ingredient but containing undeclared beef and chicken.
- Vacuum-packed packages of "GAISERS RUSSIAN BRAND DOKTORSKAYA BOLOGNA" containing undeclared beef.
- Plastic-wrapped packages of "GAISERS BOLOGNA VEAL" containing undeclared chicken and pork.
- Plastic-wrapped packages of "GAISERS TURKEY BOLOGNA" containing undeclared chicken and pork.
- Plastic-wrapped packages of "CHICKEN BOLOGNA KYPOYKA PABA" containing undeclared pork.
Click here to see photos of each product label.
The recalled products were distributed to both wholesale and retail locations nationwide, according to the company, and bear the establishment number "EST. 5385" inside the USDA mark of inspection on the label.
"Some products would have been weighed, wrapped, and labeled in retail store locations at the time of purchase," the recall announcement noted.
According to the FSIS, the issue was discovered when the agency "was notified by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) of a complaint received through the OIG's hotline."
"FSIS investigated the complaint and determined that the products contained source materials that were not declared on the label," the agency said Friday. "Although FSIS does not expect any adverse health effects for Class III recalled products and there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider."
The FSIS has advised consumers who purchased the recalled products not to consume them. Restaurants and businesses in possession of the recalled products have also been urged not to serve them.
"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS stated.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Gaiser's by phone at (908) 686-3421 or by email at gaisers@verizon.net.
A representative for Gaiser's did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.