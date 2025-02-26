How to make Guy Fieri's bourbon brown sugar BBQ chicken sandwich, chopped cheese chicken eggrolls
Chef, restaurateur and TV host Guy Fieri -- fondly referred to as the mayor of Flavortown -- joined "Good Morning America" on Wednesday with some inventive new recipes inspired by one of his restaurant menus, just in time for fans to cook up at home in tandem with the newest season of "Tournament of Champions."
As Fieri gears up to host season six of the hit bracket-style competition series on Food Network, putting renowned chefs head to head in the culinary arena, he stopped by Times Square -- home of his latest Chicken Guy restaurant location -- and shared three inventive new recipes below.
Chicken Guy Tenders
Ingredients
2 pounds chicken tenders, (2.5 oz portions)
Egg Wash
Buttermilk Brine
1 cup buttermilk
1 cup dill pickle juice
Kosher salt
Ground black pepper
Seasoned Flour
2 cups AP flour
2 cups corn starch
2 tablespoons paprika
2 tablespoons Kosher salt
1 tablespoon granulated garlic
1 tablespoon black pepper
Seasoned Breadcrumbs
2 cups panko breadcrumbs
2 cups seasoned flour
2 tablespoons chicken seasoning (below)
Chicken Seasoning
1 cup fajita seasoning
1 oz garlic salt
1 oz chili powder
2 oz black pepper
1 oz sugar
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Directions
Clip tendon from Chicken Tenders and trim into 2.5 oz portions if needed. Soak in buttermilk brine and set aside for upto 2 hours.
While tenders are brining, prepare seasoned flour, seasoned breadcrumbs, egg wash, and setup a 3-stage breading station.
Drain tenders from brine and bread tenders using 3-stage breading of seasoned flour, egg wash, and seasoned breadcrumbs. During breadcrumb lightly pat the tender with palm of hand to press breading into chicken and ensure an even coating.
Fry at 350 degrees for 2-3 minutes or until cooked through to internal temperature of 165 degrees. Immediately season with chicken seasoning.
Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Sandwich
Ingredients
2 each chicken tenders (cooked & seasoned)
1 slice pepperjack cheese
1 Brioche bun (4")
Garlic butter (recipe below)
1 oz Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce (Flavortown Sauce)
1 oz Secret Sauce (Flavortown Sauce)
3 oz cole slaw (recipe below)
5 pickle slices (1/8")
BBQ chips
Garlic butter
1 lb unsalted butter (room temp)
1 head roasted garlic
Slaw mix
1/2 head green cabbage
1/4 head purple cabbage
1 large carrot
Slaw dressing
1 cup mayo
1/2 cup sour cream
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup honey
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 teaspoon celery seed
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
To make the garlic butter: Add ingredients to a bowl and mix to combine. Heat over medium-low heat and keep warm for service.
To make the dressing: Add all ingredients to a large mixing bowl and mix to combine. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper as needed.Keep refrigerated until ready to use.
To make the slaw: Peel carrot and cut off ends. Cut into 3-inch sections and square off. With a knife or preferably a Japanese mandolin, slice into 1/16-inch pieces. Stack slices on top of each other and cut into a thin julienne. Soak in cold water until ready to use.
Remove core from both the green and purple cabbage and cut into quarters. Set a Japanese mandolin to 1/8" and slice cabbage into long, thin strands. Be sure to rinse purple cabbage under cold water until the water runs clear to prevent it from bleeding and staining slaw mix.
Mix green & purple cabbage with carrot until thoroughly combined. Set aside until ready to use.
To make the sandwich: Brush both ends of brioche bun with garlic butter and toast on griddle or cast iron pan until golden brown.
Pinwheel secret sauce edge to edge on bottom half of bun; BBS BBQ on top half. Place 5 pickles on bottom half of bun and spread out evenly edge to edge. Shingle chicken tenders on bottom bun and top with pepperjack cheese. Melt Cheese with torch.Drizzle another 1/2 ounce of BBS BBQ sauce over top in zig zag pattern.
Place 5 chips on top half of bun and mound Cole Slaw on top.
Merge both halves of sandwich together and diaper wrap with logo paper.
Chopped Cheese Chicken Eggrolls
Ingredients
6 each eggroll wrappers
Eggroll mix (recipe below)
Cornstarch slurry
Chipotle ranch
Eggroll mix
1 lb 1/4-inch diced grilled chicken tenders (not breaded)1/2 lb1/4-inch diced red bell pepper
1/2 lb1/4-inch diced green bell pepper
1/2 lb1/4-inchdiced yellow onion
1/4 lb chopped cooked bacon
8 oz super melty cheese,
2 lbs mozzarella or provolone shredded blend
Directions
For the filling: Heat oil in a pan and sauté peppers and onions until translucent. Allow to cool slightly.
In a large mixing bowl, added sauted veggies, diced tenders, bacon, smc, and cheese blend. Mix thoroughly.
Preheat canola oil in a large cast iron pan to 350 degrees.
Lay eggroll wrappers out on work surface and wet edges with slurry.
Scoop 1 1/2-ounces of mix into the center of the wrapper and roll tightly, tucking in sides halfway through.
Place eggrolls in hot oil and fry on all sides until golden brown and crispy.