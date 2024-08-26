Guy Fieri is reflecting on becoming an empty nester after helping son Ryder move into his college dorm over the weekend.
In an Instagram post Monday, the celebrity chef and television star shared several photos and videos from his experience helping his youngest son, 18, begin his college life at San Diego State University.
The first image shows Guy Fieri, wife Lori Fieri and Ryder Fieri together in Ryder Fieri's college dorm room. A separate video shows Ryder Fieri carrying boxes while walking through what appears to be a dormitory hallway.
Guy Fieri also shared a time-lapse clip of the trio family unpacking and setting up Ryder Fieri's room.
"It was a wild weekend moving @_ryderfieri into the dorms at @sandiegostateuniversity!!" the Food Network star wrote in the caption. "It hasn't fully hit us yet, but not seeing him everyday is gonna be hard."
He continued, "He's got a cool roommate (named Hunter, omg 😂) SDSU is really great and supportive to their students and he's fired up. So proud of you Ryder Good luck!!"
In addition to Ryder Fieri, Guy and Lori Fieri are also parents to an older son, Hunter Fieri, 29. The couple also raised Guy Fieri's nephew Jules Fieri, 25, whose mother Morgan Fieri died in 2011.
Ryder Fieri graduated high school in June. At the time, Guy Fieri shared several family snaps from his son's graduation ceremony on Instagram.
"So proud of @_ryderfieri," he gushed in the caption. "Wow what a great high school career!! 3.7 GPA, basketball for 4 years and lacrosse senior year. Love you son!"
While speaking to People in May, Guy Fieri shared that Ryder Fieri had been accepted into all the universities he applied to.
"Ryder's super excited," he told the outlet at the time.