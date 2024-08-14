Celebrity chef Guy Fieri gave his son Hunter Fieri a sweet shoutout on Tuesday in an Instagram post celebrating his son's 28th birthday.
"Happy birthday To my son / right hand man / sous chef / cohost / instigator / and good time laughing machine @hunterfieri," the Food Network star wrote alongside several photos of his son, who is also chef.
He also highlighted his son's unique spirit in his note, writing, "You are one of a kind son, thanks for the adventure of a life time! Love ya, Dad."
The post included shots of Hunter and Guy Fieri at basketball games, exploring the outdoors, showing off tattoos with Hunter Fieri's brother Ryder Fieri and more.
Guy Fieri has long been publicly supportive of his sons, who have both appeared on his show "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
In June, Guy Fieri supported Ryder Fieri, 18, at his high school graduation.
"So proud of @_ryderfieri," he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "Wow what a great high school career!! 3.7 GPA, basketball for 4 years and lacrosse senior year. Love you son!"
Guy Fieri shares both of his sons with wife Lori Fieri. The couple also raised Guy Fieri's nephew Jules Fieri, whose mother Morgan Fieri died in 2011.