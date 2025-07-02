A spicy new limited-time addition is coming to heat up the beloved McDonald's breakfast menu.
The Golden Arches announced Wednesday that starting July 8, the new Spicy McMuffin breakfast sandwiches that come in three variations will be available for a limited-time at participating restaurants nationwide.
The new sandwich includes what customers "already love about the iconic Egg McMuffin -- melty cheese, a freshly cracked egg (now sourced 100% cage-free in the U.S.), Canadian bacon and a perfectly toasted and buttered English Muffin -- plus a fiery, delicious twist: a shot of McDonald’s signature Spicy Pepper Sauce," the company said in its announcement.
Customers can also opt for the new Spicy Sausage McMuffin or the Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg.
But don’t snooze too long. Just like your social media stories, the Spicy McMuffin won’t last forever. Set that alarm clock on July 8—because this one’s worth waking up for.