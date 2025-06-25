McDonald's will no longer offer Krispy Kreme doughnuts at its chain restaurants starting in July, ending the partnership between the two companies earlier than expected.
The companies announced they were wrapping up their partnership Tuesday, calling the joint effort "unsustainable" despite it being a "strong collaboration."
"We had strong collaboration with Krispy Kreme and they delivered a great, high-quality product for us, and while the partnership met our expectations for McDonald's and Owner/Operators, this needed to be a profitable business model for Krispy Kreme as well," McDonald's USA's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Alyssa Buetikofer said in a statement.
In March 2024, McDonald's had said it would add three of Krispy Kreme's most popular doughnut flavors -- Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled -- to its menus, with a full rollout expected by the end of 2026.
Overall, Krispy Kreme said it had distributed its sweet treats to about 2,400 McDonald's restaurants, according to Krispy Kreme CEO Josh Charlesworth.
"Ultimately, efforts to bring our costs in line with unit demand were unsuccessful, making the partnership unsustainable for us," Charlesworth said in a statement.
Customers can get their Krispy Kreme fix at McDonald's until July 2.
Moving forward, Krispy Kreme said it will plan to make its popular doughnuts "available in more places" both nationally and internationally.