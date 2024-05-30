American consumers are increasingly staggered by skyrocketing fast food prices, and although some major chains like Wendy's and Burger King have emphasizes value pricing, one popular burger business has responded to the uproar.
McDonald's, much like competitors and other retailers, is trying to strike a balance with customers seemingly at their breaking point with sticker shock.
Joe Erlinger, McDonald's USA president, penned a digital blog post on Wednesday addressing the recent online outrage that a Big Mac meal -- which includes the sandwich, french fries and a drink -- cost $18, which he clarified was the case at only one location.
"I can tell you that it frustrates and worries me, and many of our franchisees, when I hear about an $18 Big Mac meal being sold -- even if it was at one location in the U.S. out of more than 13,700," he wrote. "More worrying, though, is when people believe that this is the rule and not the exception, or when folks start to suggest that the prices of a Big Mac have risen 100% since 2019."
As is the case with any McDonald's menu, the prices are set by individual franchisees.
According to Erlinger, the average price of a Big Mac in the U.S. was $4.39 in 2019, and despite a global pandemic combined with historic rises in supply chain costs, wages and other inflationary pressures, the average cost is now $5.29.
"And while we’ve been working hard to make sure our fans have great reasons to visit us, it’s clear that we – together with our franchisees – must remain laser-focused on value and affordability," he wrote.
When it comes to the overall menu, he said prices are up roughly 40% due to supply chain issues and wages, but overall many of the menu items have risen less than the rate of inflation.
He also highlighted that "more than 90% of U.S. franchisees are offering meal bundles for $4 or less."
Now, the Golden Arches are cutting prices in an effort to bring customers back to the table, recently announcing a new $5 value meal.