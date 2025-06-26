Los Angeles has long been home to world-class restaurants, but this week, it officially joins the ranks of the global Michelin elite.
For the first time ever, the Michelin Guide awarded its highest distinction of three stars to two LA restaurants: Providence, led by chef and co-owner Michael Cimarusti, and Somni, led by chef and owner Aitor Zabala.
The 2025 Michelin Guide California, unveiled Wednesday night, recognizes the state's top restaurants using its iconic star system: one star means "high-quality cooking, worth a stop"; two stars is for "excellent cuisine, worth a detour"; and three stars signals "exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey."
2 LA restaurants make history with city's 1st-ever 3 Michelin-star honors
With its focus on sustainable, wild-caught seafood and a tasting menu known for precision and artistry, Providence has long been a leader in LA's fine dining scene since chef Cimarusti and partner Donato Poto opened the doors in 2005.
Providence first earned a Michelin star in 2008 and the following year graduated to two stars. Since the guide's return to California in 2019, Providence consistently held its two stars and earned a Green Star in 2023 for sustainability.
Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, Cimarusti and the team at Providence have reached what Michelin described as an "inflection point."
The guide called the restaurant "a perfect example of purity and precision," in a press release, adding that Cimarusti's recent work has shown "a distinct personality and level of technical expertise that makes it one of the best restaurants in the world."
With his restaurant, the New Jersey native fondly honors the place where he has deep roots, having spent much of his childhood summers fishing and cooking with his grandparents in Providence, Rhode Island -- an influence, not just for the moniker of his now three-starred restaurant, but as a leader in sustainable seafood.
Cimarusti's passion for seafood conservation and sustainable practices extends well beyond the walls of his kitchens. He works closely with small fisheries and purveyors to source only sustainable, wild-caught seafood, and he has been a longtime collaborator with the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program.
Joining Providence in the newly minted three-star tier is Somni, the highly anticipated West Hollywood revival from chef Zabala that translates from Catalan to "dream."
Somni reopened in late 2023 with a reimagined, immersive tasting experience, now featuring a 14-seat chef's counter and a multistage progression that begins with a patio reception.
Michelin inspectors praised Somni's "cutting-edge, highly personal cuisine," noting the restaurant delivers "a theatrical, unforgettable dining experience."
The Barcelona-born chef, who was previously awarded two stars with the original Somni, has returned to the top with a vision and a bold statement, wearing a shirt at the ceremony that read "Immigrants feed America."
Michelin California 2025 Awards: Golden night for restaurants
"Tonight marked a momentous evening for California and its culinary community," Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said.
Also holding three stars in the state are The French Laundry, Benu, Quince, SingleThread, Addison and Atelier Crenn, making Providence and Somni the first restaurants in Los Angeles to join that elite global group.
The Michelin Guide also awarded two new Two Stars to Sonoma's Enclos and San Francisco's Kiln, five new One Stars, and two Green Stars awarded to Enclos and Sons & Daughters, which brings the total number of Green Stars to 17.
California, unsurprisingly is the single largest holder of Green Stars in North America.
Click here to see the full list of new stars throughout California.