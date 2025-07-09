Chef Danny Grant joined "Good Morning America" on Wednesday to demonstrate two steak recipes that would make a perfect summertime meal.
The chef and restaurant partner of Maple Hospitality Group has created menus at an array of acclaimed eateries in Chicago, Scottsdale, Dallas, Miami and Santa Barbara.
Below, check out his recipes for New York strip steak and filet mignon.
New York Strip Steak with Chimichurri and Summer Tomatoes
Ingredients
12-ounce New York strip steak
3/4 tablespoon kosher salt
1/2 tablespoon ground coarse black pepper
2 1/4 tablespoon Maple & Ash Beefed Up Butter
1/4 tablespoon Maldon salt
Marinated cherry tomatoes (recipe below)
2 tablespoons chimichurri (recipe below)
Marinated Tomatoes
12-16 cherry tomatoes
1 teaspoon chopped garlic
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Chimichurri
1 1/4 cups mint
2 cups each parsley, cilantro
1 cup lemon juice
1 tablespoon red chili flakes
2 cups extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper
3 1/2 tablespoons garlic
3 1/2 tablespoons garlic confit
Directions
For the chimichurri: Roughly chop the herbs (mint, parsley, cilantro) and combine them in a bowl.
Add the lemon juice, chili flakes, extra-virgin olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic and confit garlic to the herbs.
Season to taste with more salt and pepper if needed.
For the marinated tomatoes: Slice the tomatoes and mix all the ingredients together. Let it sit for 15 minutes to marinate.
Prepare the steak: Allow it to temper for 30 minutes at room temperature.
Liberally season the steak with kosher salt and ground black pepper.
Heat a cast-iron pan until very hot.
Sear the steak for 4-5 minutes per side, or until your desired level of doneness is reached.
Remove the steak from the heat and let it rest for 4-5 minutes to retain its juices.
Brush the steak with beefed-up butter and garnish with Maldon salt before serving.
Garnish with chimichurri and marinated tomatoes.
On "GMA3," Grant prepared another steak recipe, this time using summer hot peppers and a garlic jus.
Check it out below.
Filet Mignon Summer Peppers & Hearth Oil
Serves 2
Ingredients
6-ounce Masami California Wagyu Filet
3/4 tablespoon kosher salt
1/2 tablespoon ground coarse black pepper
2 1/4 tablespoons Hearth Oil (see recipe below)
1 tablespoon Garlic Jus (see recipe below)
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2 grilled Jimmy Nardello peppers
1/4 teaspoon fresh lemon squeeze
1/4 tablespoon Maldon salt
Basil, torn (garnish)
Hearth Oil
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon Microplaned garlic
1/2 teaspoon rosemary, finely chopped
1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes
1/4 teaspoon fresh chopped oregano
1 tablespoon kosher salt
Garlic Jus
1/3-1/2 cup garlic cloves (about 18-20 cloves)
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 3/4 cups olive oil
1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 1/2 tablespoons ice water
Directions
For the Garlic Jus: Pulse garlic and salt in a food processor until minced.
Add lemon juice and pulse to combine.
Drizzle about 7 tablespoons of oil very slowly from the top opening of the food processor.
Add 1 tablespoon of ice water.
Continue alternating 7 tablespoons of oil and 1 tablespoon of ice water until the oil is finished and the garlic sauce has thickened and increased in volume. (It should look whipped and fluffy, this should/can take around 10 minutes.)
For the Hearth Oil: Combine ingredients and whisk.
Prepare the steak: Allow it to temper for 30 minutes at room temperature.
Liberally season the steak with kosher salt and ground black pepper.
Sear/grill the steak for 3-4 minutes per side, or until your desired level of doneness is reached.
Remove the steak from the heat and let it rest for 4-5 minutes to retain its juices.
Brush the steak with hearth oil and garnish with Maldon salt before serving.
Grill the Jimmy Nardello peppers. Season with lemon and maldon salt.
Plate the two sauces, peppers and tomatoes scattered around the plate.
Place filet in the middle. Garnish the plate with extra-virgin olive oil, lemon squeeze, and basil.
'GMA' kitchen picks
