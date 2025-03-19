MLB Opening Day is almost here and as baseball fans return to favorite ballparks, they're in for a culinary treat with major league upgrades across menus for the 2025 season.
Patrons can still chant for peanuts and Cracker Jacks during the seventh inning stretch, but the growing rosters of robust food and drink offerings make stadiums feel more like food halls that happen to host baseball games.
With 29 active MLB ballparks -- one fewer this season with the Athletics departing Oakland for Sacramento, where they will play a Triple A venue at Sutter Health Park -- the culinary development teams are offering local delicacies and over-the-top offerings alike.
"Good Morning America" tapped Major League Baseball and its vendors to reveal some of the best new ballpark bites and give fans an early taste of what's on deck this Opening Day.
"As chefs we're always looking for ways to bring our culinary community into the venue, and we created a rotating menu as a platform to showcase more of the iconic flavors of Chicago," David Burns, senior executive chef for Levy Restaurants at Wrigley Field, told "GMA." (Levy Restaurants serves as the culinary partner at seven ballparks from coast to coast.)
For example, Burns said one classic Chicago dish -- the Jibarito, a Puerto Rican sandwich that replaces buns with tostones -- will be put in the stadium's spotlight, "serving it as a special for our opening homestand and hopefully later in the season."
"Some might be surprised that the Levy chefs behind what we serve at Wrigley Field -- and at ballparks across the country -- have trained in some of the best restaurant kitchens. We also live in a world-class food city that blends influences from so many cultures," Burns told "GMA," referring to Chicago.
In Seattle, T-Mobile Park -- which has become known for one of the top culinary lineups in the league -- is expanding on its already impressive gourmet menu for Mariners fans. There will be more on the value menu, new player-inspired dishes and specialty hotdogs with Japanese izakaya flare.
"We are very excited to once again provide fans at T-Mobile Park with what we believe is the best ballpark menu in baseball," Malcolm Rogel, the Mariners' vice president of fan experience, said while revealing the new offerings on Wednesday. "With player-inspired dishes, a great lineup of local partners and a larger value program than ever before, there is something for everyone at the ballpark this summer."
When is MLB Opening Day?
Twenty-eight of the 30 MLB teams will play in 14 Opening Day games on Thursday, March 27.
ESPN will broadcast two of them, the Milwaukee Brewers vs. the New York Yankees followed by a primetime matchup between the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers. Click here to see the full Opening Day schedule.
New ballpark menus leading off the 2025 season on MLB Opening Day
From the AL West to the NL East, scroll below for a glimpse at what stadium chefs have developed in the offseason.
New Food and Drinks at National League MLB ballparks
Dodger Stadium
The defending MLB champs will forever be remembered as one of the pioneers in iconic game day foods thanks to the Dodger Dog, and this year, the Los Angeles venue is building on its lineup with four new bites.
The Slugger: A 16-inch jalapeño cheddar sausage is topped with corn relish, white cheddar cheese sauce, cilantro crema, and crunchy tortilla strips and served with crispy golden french fries. The dish is offered at Think Blue BBQ in the left field pavilion near section 51, as well as at the reserve level near section 31 at Fan Fare.
Smoked LA BBQ Platter: House-seasoned and smoked al pastor ribs and pulled pork are served-up with esquite -- Mexican street corn salad -- chipotle cornbread, habanero baked beans, chorizo links and pineapple salsa. Located at the left field pavilion section 51 Think Blue BBQ.
Teriyaki Home Run Platter: Teriyaki-glazed chicken served with fluffy steamed rice, blistered shishito peppers, veggie dumplings, and spring rolls with a sweet chili sauce. Located at Delicious Hospitality on the field level, near section 8.
Chicken Katsu Club: Crispy chicken katsu stacked on buttery Texas toast with kewpie mayo, creamy avocado, arugula, tomatoes and smoky applewood bacon. Located at Delicious Hospitality on the field level, near section 8.
Chase Field
Arizona Diamondbacks fans can try three new offerings this season at Chase Field, including a Sonoran-inspired riff on a ballpark classic.
Chicken Parm Sub: Crispy, golden chicken cutlets topped with homemade tomato sauce, Provolone, pesto and Parmesan. Located at Jefferson Street Deli in section 121.
Filthy Mac Fries: Cajun crinkle cut fries smothered in white cheddar mac, cheddar cheese, pork belly bacon, cola barbecue sauce, slaw, crispy onion, and scallions. Located at Taste of Chase near section 130.
Sonoran Dog: A hefty half-pound Nathan's footlong hot dog nestled in a buttery-toasted New England roll, topped with ranch beans, smoked bacon, pico de gallo, and drizzled with mustard and mayo. Located at Taste of Chase near section 130 and the A-zona stand near section 208.
Nationals Park
Washington Nationals fans are in for three new flavor-packed concessions this season.
Jake and Jake's Smoked Brisket Sandwich: Slow-smoked brisket piled high with Mambo Sauce slaw and tangy pickled vegetables, all nestled into a warm onion roll. Located at the Smoked! stand near section 140. This sandwich, selected by pitcher Jake Irvin and center fielder Jacob Young, is the first of many items hand-selected by Nationals players that will rotate throughout the season.
Cheesesteak Loaded Nachos: Crispy tortilla chips topped with chopped rib-eye, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, cheez whiz and garlic aioli. Located at Change Up Food Hall near section 101. It is the first Stolen Plate Special for the season. This new menu concept will feature nachos crafted around the famous flavors of each visiting team's city.
Nat's Dog: Buttery split-top bun loaded with chili, zesty Mambo slaw and drizzled with tangy mustard. Located at the section 105 Haute Dog stand.
Wrigley Field
The home of the Chicago Cubs has four new dishes, plus additional rotating menu items at Marquee Classics hitting the menu throughout the season, including short rib sliders, New England lobster rolls, chili lime fries and sticky pork bao, among others.
Jibarito Sandwich: This iconic Chicago dish is plated up with a twist. Juicy roast beef, garlic butter, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli tucked between two smashed and fried plantains. Available for the opening homestand at Marquee Classics (section 117) as part of a new homestand rotating menu. Four new dishes rotate each homestand, with the most popular returning later in the season.
Kimchi Burger: Chargrilled plant-based burger topped with house-made kimchi, hoisin aioli and broccoli slaw, served on a toasted sesame bun. Available at Marquee Classics (section 117) for the opening homestand.
Puffy Tacos: Crispy puffed flour tortilla topped with carne asada, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheddar jack cheese, cilantro and lime wedge. Available at Marquee Classics (section 117) for the April 18-27 homestand.
Chicken & Waffles: Crispy fried chicken served with Belgian waffles, hot honey drizzle and strawberries. Available at Marquee Classics (section 117) at an upcoming homestand.
LoanDepot Park
Miami is beloved for it's robust array of Latin American cuisine, and while the Marlins stadium will still serve hits like the Cubano Gigante -- a 34-inch-long, 2 1/2-pound Cuban sandwich -- there are three other highlights debuting at the LoanDepot diamond this season.
Parrillada Board: A mouthwatering display of grilled steak, chicken breast and sausage, plated up with smashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, chimichurri verde, chimichurri rojo and cilantro sauce. Available at The Bullpen Bar & Grill, a new sports lounge located in left field.
Pull-Apart Steak Sliders: Sliced steak topped with Provolone cheese, roasted peppers and onions and chili aioli on pull-apart King's Hawaiian rolls, available in orders of three and six sliders. Served at The Bullpen Bar & Grill.
Tossed Wings: Made to order, served with choice of house-made Buffalo or barbecue sauce, bleu cheese, celery and carrots. Available at The Bullpen Bar & Grill.
New stadium foods around the American League
T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners and longtime hospitality partner Sodexo Live! announced T-Mobile Park's new food and beverages on Wednesday, curated by Rogel and the stadium's new executive chef, Craig McAlister.
The beloved Pacific Northwest ballpark is expanding its popular value menu and adding new local and regional partners to the lineup with Great State Burger, Sumo Dog and Nakagawa Sushi.
Ichi Wings, IciRoll: In honor of Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki and his recent Hall of Fame election, the Walk-Off Market will serve wings tossed in the exact teriyaki and sesame glaze recipe that was created specifically for Ichiro in the clubhouse kitchen. At Nakagawa, fans can dig into sushi made with salmon, crab salad, avocado, cucumber, green onion, fried onion, sriracha, rice and seaweed.
Lil' Dumpers: Playing off Cal Raleigh's "Big Dumper" nickname, the Walk-Off Market will serve fresh, hot steamed pork soup dumplings with sesame and hoisin sauce.
King's Court Turkey Leg: Hearty turkey legs will make their way back to the new King's Court stand in honor of "King Felix" Hernández, a nod to his reign on the field when turkey legs were delivered to lucky fans in the King's Court section during the game.
What Up Corn Dog: A Mariners blue, honey-battered corn dog with spicy crunch and served with nacho cheese.
Ice Cream Nachos: Soft serve ice cream with thick, crunchy waffle chips, sprinkles and caramel sauce.
Nakagawa Sushi In addition to the IchiRoll, Bothell-based Nakagawa will also offer classic Vegetable and California Rolls, as well as the Seattle Roll (salmon, avocado, cucumber, fish roe, sesame, rice, seaweed), the Shiso Hama Roll (yellow tail, shiso, avocado, cucumber, sesame, rice, seaweed), and the Mariner Combo (four pieces of California roll, four pieces of Seattle roll, two pieces of Shiso Hama roll and two pieces vegetable roll).
Sumo Dog: Offerings for their inaugural year at the ballpark include unique twists with The Godzilla -- a footlong all-beef Hempler's hot dog, beef chili, togarashi cheese sauce, wasabi relish, pickled peppers, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, furikake, minced onion, jalapeño and nori -- and the classic Sumo Dog, made with wasabi relish, pickled peppers, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, furikake, minced onion and nori on an all-beef hot dog, as well as Miso Mustard Coleslaw, Mochi, Lemongrass Lemonade and more.
Great State Burger: The menu, made entirely with all Washington-grown, farmed and raised ingredients supports area farms with offerings that feature beef from cows that are 100% pasture-raised and grass-fed. The menu includes Cheeseburgers, Chicken Strip Combos, Chicken Veggie Burgers and the hearty Great State Burger.
Slushietown: During the warmer summer games in the 'Pen, fans can cool off with a new alcoholic slushie wall at Slushietown. The 20-ounce beverages include Frozen Mangonado, Frozen Basil Lemonade, Frozen Piña Colada and Mariners Lemonade.
Mariners Value Offerings
The selection of value food and beer menus is the largest it's ever been at the ballpark with 26 items, including four new food items -- Pocky Stix, Jalapeño Popcorn, Little Bites Mini Muffins and Tostitos-n-Guac Snack Pack.
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Two new dishes have been added to the culinary lineup at the home of the Baltimore Orioles.
The Warehouse Burger: A nod to the Camden Yards landmark – served just beside it on Eutaw Street. Two flame-seared beef patties topped with queso fundido, fried onions, Grillo's Pickle de Gallo and Whistle Sauce, served on a pretzel bun. Located at the Bleacher Grill on Eutaw Street.
The Chessie: The best of Maryland on one bun. Footlong Chesapeake sausage smothered with creamy crab dip, pickled sweet corn, and fried green tomatoes, served on a soft pretzel bun. Located near section 5 just off of Eutaw Street down the right field line.