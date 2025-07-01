As it does every year on July 11, the popular convenience store chain 7-Eleven -- synonymous with it's frozen Slurpee drinks -- will once again offer a major freebie for its customers.
And this year, on top of the frozen drink giveaway, 7-Eleven has announced new Slurpee activated "tongue-toos" that will appear on customers tastebuds after they take the first icy sip.
7-Eleven announces free Slurpee celebration
Participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide on Friday, July 11, will give away free small Slurpee drinks to mark the occasion for customers.
The new tongue-toos come in blue, green, red or purple and feature the Slurpee "S" as an ode to the nostalgic memories of Slurpee-stained tongues.
The temporary tongue tattoos are available exclusively to 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members on Slurpee Day.
What's new for 7-Eleven Slurpee Day
7-Eleven announced Tuesday that the popular Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl will also make a comeback in its first ever Slurpee iteration, as well as Big Gulp drinks.
Loyalty members who scan their app on Slurpee Day will also receive a second free small Slurpee coupon that will be redeemable through July 31.
Customers can get $7.11 off purchases of $20 or more using the 7NOW Delivery app and the promo code 711DAY.
7-Eleven also has a $5,000 prize giveaway in the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps.