Most Super Bowl ads this year tried to keep it real, so McDonald's showed off love to introduce its new Cardi B and Offset meal.

McDonald's Offset and Cardi B. share a McDonald's meal.

Along with seven other real-life couples featured in the 30-second spot, the rappers sit holding hands inside a golden arches location and discuss each other's go-to orders.

"He likes a Quarter Pounder and a Hi-C," the "Bodak Yellow" artist says in the ad. "He a simple man."

Referring to shared items like fries, Offset responds, "What's mine is hers, ain't no stealing." The pair then share a laugh, still holding hands across the table.

McDonald's An overhead look at the new Cardi B and Offset meal at McDonald's.

In honor of the season of love this month, McDonald's leaned into the idea of food as a love language and "knowing your person's go-to" order.

Starting Feb. 14, customers can order the first celebrity duo meal, which includes both Cardi B's and Offset's go-to menu items: a classic McDonald’s Cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and a large Coke for her and a quarter pounder with cheese and a Hi-C Orange Lavaburst for him. The meal also includes large fries and a hot, flakey apple pie, intended to be shared.

"Let me tell you, McDonald's is date night done right," Offset said in a statement. "It doesn't have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that's it."

In a statement, Cardi B added, "Whether it's going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions, I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald's."

She said that she was eager for "all my fans to try it."