The aroma of a hot, salty, freshly baked soft pretzel with melted butter is an unmistakable olfactory experience, and now, one popular shop has bottled up a signature scent that pretzel fans will "knead" to smell to believe.
Franchise pretzel shop Auntie Anne's has concocted a first-ever fragrance inspired by its mainstay menu item, calling it Knead, Eau de Pretzel.
"Smell is a special and powerful sense. Over the years, fans have shared their memories and experiences that began with just a whiff of our pretzels," Julie Younglove-Webb, chief brand officer at Auntie Anne's, said in a statement. "We've bottled that moment and can't wait for fans to enjoy it in a whole new way."
The sleek packaging features a cobalt blue box matching the company's color scheme and a clear glass square bottle with a pretzel on the back and "Knead" written on the front.
To celebrate the launch, Auntie Anne's will host a pop-up Pretzel Parfumerie on Aug. 13 in New York City from 12-7 p.m., where fans can be among the first to try a Knead sensory experience.
Knead is available in two sizes, 1-ounce and 3.4-ounce bottles, for $25 and $45, respectively.
The new signature fragrance will be available to order online from Auntie Anne's website starting Aug. 14.