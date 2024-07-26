As a mom of two, I'm always on the lookout for easy ways to make delicious food for my family. That's why I was curious to try out the Cuisinart Bread Maker. I was intrigued by all the different things I could make that I knew my kids would eat, and this machine did not disappoint.
The first thing that caught my eye about the Cuisinart Bread Maker was its promise of effortless bread-making. I love cooking, but with two kids, time is a luxury I rarely have. The idea of just adding ingredients, selecting settings and letting the machine do its thing was incredibly appealing.
After a bit of research, I discovered that bread makers range in price from as low as $70 to over $300, with brands like Hamilton Beach and Oster at the lower end and Zojirushi and Breville at the higher end. I chose the Cuisinart Bread Maker, which retails for $129.95, because from my research, it struck a balance between cost and performance. The company provided me with a complimentary model for the purpose of this review.
I decided to try the French bread recipe from the book of recipes that comes with the bread maker. The ingredients were simple: flour, water, salt and yeast. I measured everything out, added them to the bread maker in the specified order, and selected the French bread setting. Then, I let the bread maker work its magic.
About four hours later, the aroma of freshly baked bread filled my kitchen. The loaf looked perfect, with a beautiful golden crust. I called my boys to be the official taste testers. Their verdict? A resounding thumbs up! The bread was soft and fluffy on the inside, with just the right amount of crustiness on the outside.
Since that first successful loaf, I've been on a bread-making spree. The Cuisinart Bread Maker has become my go-to for making all sorts of bread, from everyday sliced bread for sandwiches to cakes and even pizza dough. It's like having a mini bakery in my kitchen.
One of the best things about this bread maker is how it simplifies the entire process. I just set it, forget it, and a few hours later, I have fresh, homemade bread. It's been a total game-changer for my busy family.
Whether it's a quick breakfast, a hearty lunch or a fun family pizza night, the Cuisinart Bread Maker has made it all so much easier and more enjoyable. It's simple to use, versatile and delivers delicious results every time.
My family loves the fresh bread, and I love how easy it makes baking. If you're a busy parent looking to simplify meal prep and enjoy fresh, homemade bread, this bread maker is definitely worth considering.
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.