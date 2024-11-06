The festive red holiday cups have been revealed and Starbucks is ready to fill them up with new and returning seasonal beverages.
The coffee chain announced its official 2024 holiday menu this week, which includes an array of inventive sips and bites.
New Starbucks holiday drinks: Cran-Merry Orange Refresher, Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew, holiday cold foams
Starbucks is debuting its first-ever launch of holiday Refreshers with the new Cran-Merry Orange Refresher, transforming bright red cranberries -- a longtime hallmark symbol of the season -- into a star menu item.
Customers can also order the drink as a Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher or have it made into a Cran-Merry Drink with the addition of coconut milk.
"These beverages were very much inspired by this idea of a festive punch as a sensorial experience -- the appearance, the aroma, the taste," Billy Altieri, lead beverage developer for Starbucks, said in an announcement for the new menu items.
Altieri said the beverage combines sweet orange and warm spices to complement the crisp cranberry taste.
All three of the new iced beverages can be customized to order with the addition of a seasonal holiday cold foam.
New cold foam flavors, which can be made non-dairy and added as a customization to drinks for a charge, include Gingerbread Cream and Salted Pecan Cream.
Returning cold foam flavors include Peppermint Chocolate Cream, Sugar Cookie Cream, Chestnut Praline Cream and Caramel Brulée Cream Cold Foam, the last of which is the only option not available in a dairy-free format.
Another new beverage this season that utilizes the sweet foam component is the Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew. This sweet and savory drink is made with Starbucks Cold Brew and sweetened with a touch of vanilla, topped with salted pecan cream cold foam and a crunchy pecan-flavored sugar.
Starbucks seasonal drinks returning to coffee shop menus
The Seattle-based coffee chain is also bringing back some fan-favorite handcrafted espresso beverages, which include the Peppermint Mocha, the Caramel Brulée Latte, the Chestnut Praline Latte and the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte.
For tea fans, check out the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai.
New seasonal holiday pastries at Starbucks
The new Turkey Sage Danish is a flaky savory pastry that's filled with turkey sausage and a creamy bechamel sauce.
New sweet treats include personal-sized Dark Toffee Bundt Cakes, simple iced Penguin Shortbread Cookies, and Snowman Cake Pops made with vanilla cake and buttercream that's dipped in white chocolaty icing.
The Sugar Plum Cheese Danishes and Cranberry Bliss Bars are both returning to the pastry case this season.
Starbucks will also offer three seasonal whole bean coffee blends at stores throughout November and December, including Starbucks Thanksgiving Blend, Starbucks Christmas Blend, which is back for its 40th year, and Starbucks Holiday Blend.
Starbucks Reserve adds three new holiday drinks
At U.S. Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores in Seattle, Chicago and New York City, customers can try three exclusive new beverages that feature an iconic holiday flavor -- eggnog.
The Reserve locations will be offering Iced Caramel Brulée Eggnog Lattes, Eggnog Espresso Martinis and Fog Nog Tea Lattes.
When Starbucks holiday drinks, treats will be available to order
The new holiday menu will be available at Starbucks stores nationwide starting Nov. 7 for a limited-time.