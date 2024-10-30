Starbucks scales back discounts
Starbucks is preparing for the merriest time of year at coffee shops nationwide with the return of its holiday menu.
The Seattle-based coffee company announced Wednesday that starting Nov. 7, customers can begin to enjoy seasonal holiday drinks and treats.
While the chain did not yet announce the full menu lineup, Starbucks shared a preview of its festive new drinkware and merch for the upcoming holiday season.
Starbucks also unveiled its holiday lineup of ready-to-drink and packaged coffees and creamers that are now available in grocery stores nationwide.