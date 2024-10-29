Companies are once again encouraging voters to show up to the polls on Election Day by offering Americans ways to get to their polling places with ease or promos for proof of their participation.
The Federal Election Commission made "giveaways" illegal in 1948, so giving a reward of any kind when federal candidates are on the ballot is against the law, however, many brands have found ways to adjust their promotions utilizing terms like "sticker swaps" or limited-time offers to skirt any potential penalties.
Whether it's a safe mode of transportation to get to your nearest polling place or a free milkshake after exercising the right to vote, here are some spots incentivizing Americans to take part in the 2024 election.
Check out a sampling of deals around the country below and be sure to check local businesses and restaurants in your area for additional election-timed treats.
50% off Uber rides on Election Day, 25% off Uber Eats orders
The on-demand ride service announced new in-app features with promotions to help voters find and get to their polling locations on Election Day.
When users open the Uber app on Election Day, there will be a dedicated 'Go Vote!' tile on the home screen. Once a rider taps the tile, four prompts will appear:
Find your polling place: Follow the prompts to enter a home address, which will locate the nearest polling place. From there, a prompt to request a ride to go vote will appear and that polling place will be automatically added as the destination.
Take a discounted ride to vote: Riders in the U.S. will get 50% off rides to their polling place -- up to $10 off -- when they use the above "Go Vote" tile to book the ride.
Enjoy election night fuel: As people stay up late to watch results come in, users can get 25% off Uber Eats orders after 6 p.m. -- up to $15 off with a $25 minimum order required.
Celebrate with American flag cars: As an additional visual reminder for everyone to cast their votes and to celebrate those who have, the UberX icons in the app will be wrapped in the American flag.
Lyft offers 50% off rides to vote
Lyft is activating its voting access program to help millions of Americans get to the polls this Election Day.
The ride share app will offer 50% -- up to $10 -- off any rideshare, bike, or scooter ride to the polls on Election Day nationwide using the code VOTE24.
"Voting is a fundamental right and Lyft believes access to transportation should never be a barrier to the polls. We launched our LyftUp Voting Access Program a decade ago to help meet this need, and we're proud to continue to do our part for all citizens, regardless of income, zip code, or political affiliation," Jerry Golden, Chief Policy Officer for Lyft, said in a statement.
Since its inception in 2014, Lyft says its program has helped 3 million voters get to their polling place. The company's exclusive data analyzed where, how, and when Americans get to the polls to share a snapshot of what Lyft riders voting habits look like across the country.
Hertz rental car 'one day free' deal
Hertz announced that it will help citizens in communities across the nation get to the polls with its Free Day on Election Day promotion.
Customers can get one day free when they reserve a car using the PC code 211636 for at least two days and pick up any time between Oct. 21 and Nov. 5 at participating Hertz neighborhood locations.
"Hertz has thousands of locations in communities across the country and we want to make it easier for people to exercise their right to vote by providing greater access to reliable transportation," Henry Kuykendall, Hertz's executive vice president of North American operations, said in a statement.
Johnny Rockets free milkshakes
Guests who show proof that they cast a vote in the form of an "I Voted" sticker can receive one free shake with any in-store purchase on Nov. 5 at participating locations.
Dave & Buster's food, drink and game deals on Election Day
All day on Nov. 5, customers can enjoy half-priced games, $5 beers and $5 late night bites.
The Eat, Drink, Play Combo Meal will be available for just $19.99, which includes a $10 power card, your choice of entree and a fountain drink.
Fazoli's dine-in deal
On Election Day, customers can get $2 off a signature bake menu item, which includes baked chicken Parmigiano, loaded baked spaghetti and spicy baked ziti with Italian sausage, at participating locations in-store only.
Lazy Dog Restaurants
In celebration of Election Day, guests who show their "I Voted" sticker will receive a free handcrafted non-alcoholic beverage with any entree purchase. Options include lemonades, twisted sodas, sparkling refreshers and "pick-me-ups."
Round Table promo on pizzas
Get $6 off a large or XL pizza at participating locations on Nov. 5 for dine-in, carry-out and delivery.
Yogurtland
Yogurtland is honoring Americans doing their civic duty by giving them a sweet reward. Guests can bring their "I Voted" sticker in-store to participating locations on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, and enjoy 15% off their order.