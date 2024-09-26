With the 2024 election around the corner, many fashion brand and retailers are stepping up in style to make sure everyone's voice is heard.
From statement-making tees to limited edition accessories, these brands are not only encouraging people to vote, but are also using their platforms to raise awareness about civic engagement.
Whether you're rocking a bold "Vote" sweatshirt or a fun hair bow, fashion is becoming a powerful tool for inspiring political participation and showcasing your values in everyday wear.
In addition to creating unique voter-themed merchandise, many of these brands are also backing their messages with action, pledging donations to voting right organizations or offering resources on how to register and find local polling locations.
While brands such as Levi's and Old Navy have long championed voting initiatives, there are also lots of newer collaborations arising almost weekly that are bringing fresh, creative designs to amplify the cause.
These collections aren't just making a fashion statement, but also encouraging everyone to take action at the polls this fall.
Below, "GMA" has curated a list of several places to shop for pieces that not only drive impact, but will help shape the future.
Old Navy
Old Navy has rolled out a collection of vote tees for the whole family. The retailer has also partnered with Rock the Vote for a non-partisan education campaign: "Voting is Always in Style."
As part of its partnership with Rock the Vote, Old Navy has launched an online election hub, providing tools for customers and employees to register to vote, locate polling stations and request absentee or mail-in ballots — all in one place.
Everlane
Everlane has teamed up with I am voter to inspire record voter registration and turnout. The brand has also committed to donate 10% from every T-shirt old to support the organization's work.
Draper James
Reese Witherspoon's Draper James brand has released stylish accessories to help inspire you and others to vote.
Etsy
Etsy has loads of voter-inspired merchandise. You can snag everything from cool graphic tees to fun bracelets.
Levi's
Levi's has teamed up with Rock the Vote to register as many voters as possible for this year's upcoming election.