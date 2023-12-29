As 2023 comes to a close, it's time to reflect on the year, pop the champagne and raise a glass to ring in the New Year with a festive toast!

From traditional French Champagne with toasty notes, to luscious, citrus-forward California sparkling wines or bright and slightly sweet Italian prosecco, any effervescent golden bubbles are a delightful addition to New Year's Eve festivities.

People toast champagne flutes in this undated stock photo. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

For hosts who want to go beyond the bottle of brut served in a simple flute, check out these cocktail recipes below to jazz up the signature fizzy quality of a great sparkler, with a touch of festive flavors and garnishes.

New Year's Kiss Cocktail

A sparkling brut rose cocktail for New Year's Eve. Mumm

Jane Danger, national mixologist for Pernod Ricard, created this martini-like cocktail that combines Italian gin with sparkling rosé for the perfect celebratory sip.

Ingredients

1 part Malfy Arancia, or favorite citrus-forward gin, chilled

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

4 parts Mumm Sparkling Brut Rosé

Garnish: Cracked cinnamon stick, Meyer lemon wheel

Directions

Chill coupe glasses and sparkling brut rosé.

Once chilled, build the cocktail directly in the glass.

Add 1 ounce of gin, two dashes of bitters and top with 4 ounces of sparkling wine.

Finish with garnishes, serve and enjoy responsibly!

Sprezzatura Sparkling Cocktail

A Sprezzatura champagne cocktail topped with fresh mint. Articulate Productions, G.H. Mumm

Sam Johnson, bartender of the famed New York City cocktail hotspot Death & Co, created this refreshing sparkling cocktail that delivers a fruity, floral and sweet taste.

Ingredients

3 parts G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon

1 part Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato

1 part Watermelon Syrup

.75 part fresh lemon juice

Directions

Measure all ingredients except the champagne into a shaking tin.

Add ice and shake briefly and vigorously.

Strain into a cold-footed pilsner glass with Kold-Draft ice. Top with champagne and garnish with a fresh mint bouquet.

Rosemary Pear Sparkler

A rosemary sparkler cocktail from Brunch and the Beach. Brunch and the Beach/Lindsay Castner

Brunch and the Beach blogger Lindsay Castner shared this simple herbaceous sparkling cocktail with "GMA" to toast the holidays.

Ingredients

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup honey

1 sprig rosemary

2 pears pureed

Champagne or prosecco

Directions

Start by bringing water and honey to a boil.

Remove from heat and add rosemary sprig.

Let seep for 2 hours. Remove rosemary sprig and chill in refrigerator.

Add 1 ounce of syrup and 1 ounce of pear puree to a champagne glass.

Top off with champagne or prosecco and garnish with a rosemary sprig.

