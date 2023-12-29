As 2023 comes to a close, it's time to reflect on the year, pop the champagne and raise a glass to ring in the New Year with a festive toast!
From traditional French Champagne with toasty notes, to luscious, citrus-forward California sparkling wines or bright and slightly sweet Italian prosecco, any effervescent golden bubbles are a delightful addition to New Year's Eve festivities.
For hosts who want to go beyond the bottle of brut served in a simple flute, check out these cocktail recipes below to jazz up the signature fizzy quality of a great sparkler, with a touch of festive flavors and garnishes.
New Year's Kiss Cocktail
Jane Danger, national mixologist for Pernod Ricard, created this martini-like cocktail that combines Italian gin with sparkling rosé for the perfect celebratory sip.
Ingredients
1 part Malfy Arancia, or favorite citrus-forward gin, chilled
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
4 parts Mumm Sparkling Brut Rosé
Garnish: Cracked cinnamon stick, Meyer lemon wheel
Directions
Chill coupe glasses and sparkling brut rosé.
Once chilled, build the cocktail directly in the glass.
Add 1 ounce of gin, two dashes of bitters and top with 4 ounces of sparkling wine.
Finish with garnishes, serve and enjoy responsibly!
Sprezzatura Sparkling Cocktail
Sam Johnson, bartender of the famed New York City cocktail hotspot Death & Co, created this refreshing sparkling cocktail that delivers a fruity, floral and sweet taste.
Ingredients
3 parts G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon
1 part Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato
1 part Watermelon Syrup
.75 part fresh lemon juice
Directions
Measure all ingredients except the champagne into a shaking tin.
Add ice and shake briefly and vigorously.
Strain into a cold-footed pilsner glass with Kold-Draft ice. Top with champagne and garnish with a fresh mint bouquet.
Rosemary Pear Sparkler
Brunch and the Beach blogger Lindsay Castner shared this simple herbaceous sparkling cocktail with "GMA" to toast the holidays.
Ingredients
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup honey
1 sprig rosemary
2 pears pureed
Champagne or prosecco
Directions
Start by bringing water and honey to a boil.
Remove from heat and add rosemary sprig.
Let seep for 2 hours. Remove rosemary sprig and chill in refrigerator.
Add 1 ounce of syrup and 1 ounce of pear puree to a champagne glass.
Top off with champagne or prosecco and garnish with a rosemary sprig.
