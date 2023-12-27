Anyone with a full fridge post-Christmas and a full house through New Year's can transform some simple leftovers into a delicious breakfast.

Thanks to chef and restaurateur Ashish Alfred, "Good Morning America" has two new recipes to taste test as we wrap up the holidays.

Check out the recipes below that turn leftover baguette slices into a decadent breakfast or brunch dish and leftover fruits into a lovely layered presentation.

Crème Brulée French Toast

Ingredients

4 slices of stale baguette or any other bread

2 cups of heavy cream

4 large eggs

1/2 cup of granulated sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon of salt

2 tablespoons of unsalted butter

Additional sugar for caramelizing the top

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and place a baking dish large enough to hold the bread slices in it.

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the heavy cream, eggs, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, and salt until well combined.

Dip each slice of bread into the mixture, allowing it to soak for a few seconds on each side. Ensure that the bread is fully coated with the custard mixture.

In a large non-stick skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Place the soaked bread slices into the skillet and cook for about 2-3 minutes on each side until golden brown.

Once the French toast slices are cooked, transfer them to the preheated baking dish, arranging them in a single layer.

Pour any remaining custard mixture over the bread slices in the baking dish, allowing it to seep in between the slices.

Place the baking dish in the preheated oven and bake for about 25-30 minutes or until the custard is set and the top is golden brown.

Once the French toast is baked, remove it from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes.

Sprinkle a thin and even layer of sugar over the top of each slice. For that classic caramelized crust, you can use a kitchen torch to brûlée the sugar until it turns a beautiful golden brown. If you don't have a torch, you can place the French toast under the broiler for a few minutes until the sugar caramelizes.

Serve your Crème Brûlée French Toast warm, and if desired, top it with fresh berries, a dusting of powdered sugar, or a drizzle of maple syrup.

And voila! You have transformed your leftover baguette or bread into a sensational breakfast treat. Enjoy this Crème Brûlée French Toast with your loved ones, and have a fantastic day ahead. Until next time, happy cooking!

Leftover Fruit Parfaits

Transform leftover fruit tarts into individual parfaits, or use leftover fruit from the holidays to make this sweet treat.

Ingredients

Assorted leftover fruits from Christmas (such as berries, sliced apples, pears, oranges, etc.)

Custard

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Optional: crushed nuts or granola for added texture

Simple Custard

2 cups milk

1/2 cup granulated sugar

4 egg yolks

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Begin by preparing a simple custard.

For the simple custard: In a saucepan, heat the milk over medium heat until it just begins to simmer. In a separate bowl, whisk together the sugar, egg yolks, and cornstarch until well combined. Slowly pour the hot milk into the egg mixture, whisking constantly to prevent curdling. Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring continuously, until it thickens and coats the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Allow the custard to cool before using in the parfait.

Wash and prepare your leftover fruits. Remove any peels or seeds, and cut them into bite-sized pieces. If you have any berries, you can leave them whole.

Take your serving glasses or bowls and start layering your parfait. Begin with a spoonful of custard at the bottom of each glass.

Add a layer of mixed fruits on top of the custard. Be creative and use a variety of fruits to add color and flavor to your parfaits.

If desired, sprinkle a layer of crushed nuts or granola on top of the fruit layer. This will add a delightful crunch to your parfaits.

Repeat the layers, alternating between custard, fruits, and optional crunch, until you reach the top of the glass.

Finish off each parfait with a final layer of custard and garnish with a fresh mint leaf or a sprinkle of crushed nuts for an elegant touch.

Chill the parfaits in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to meld together and the layers to set.

Just before serving, you can optionally drizzle a bit of fruit syrup or honey over the top for added sweetness and presentation.

