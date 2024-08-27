Let's face it, cooking at home can get daunting at times when it comes to trying to deliver on ease, taste preferences and different dietary needs.
Rather than reinvent the recipe wheel to find a dish that satisfies multiple health goals in one household, nutritionist and registered dietitian Maya Feller joined "Good Morning America" to share her simple approach to making a meal for breakfast, lunch and dinner that utilizes the same ingredients without having to make two completely different recipes.
"This should not be a crash diet when you're looking at mindful and intentional weight loss or muscle gain. You want to have protein, fats and carbohydrates," Feller explained.
Feller reminded that while some people may think they want to skip meals when they think of weight loss, "that is not the case," she said. "You've got to eat your meals. Breakfast, lunch and dinner -- do not be afraid of carbs that are targeted for weight loss cause they're actually feeding your gut and digestion."
Nutritionist-backed method to make 1 meal for 2 different health goals
For the recipes in this example, Feller focused on two health objectives -- weight loss and muscle gain -- and shared the breakdown of carbs, protein and total fat for each.
Breakfast: Protein Pancakes
To start off the morning strong, she suggests protein pancakes with fruit to add phytonutrients.
For the menu focused on gaining and maintaining muscle, she suggests three pancakes served with two different fruits, berries and sliced bananas, along with chia seeds and date syrup.
This version will deliver 15 grams of protein, 13 grams of fat and 51 grams of carbs, according to Feller's calculations.
For the weight loss version, she says to enjoy just two pancakes and only one fresh fruit, which can be made into and served as a fruit compote on top.
This version has 10 grams of protein, 3 grams of fat and 35 grams of carbs.
Lunch: Sandwiches
For the second meal, Feller suggested sandwiches or wraps that use the same base ingredients but that have different additions such as hummus instead of avocado.
Ingredients for muscle gain
2 slices of sprouted grain bread
3-ounce turkey patty
1/3 cup shaved carrots
1/4 cup sliced cucumber
1/4 sliced bell pepper
1/4 avocado
This version will yield 22 grams of protein, 21 grams of fat, and 40 grams of carbs.
Ingredients for weight loss
2 slices of sprouted grain bread
3-ounce turkey patty
1/3 cup shaved carrots
1/4 cup sliced cucumber
1/4 sliced bell pepper
1 tablespoon mustard
This version will yield 17 grams of protein, 10 grams of fat, and 37 grams of carbs.
Dinner: Tacos
Who doesn't love a DIY taco night? Feller said you can still enjoy tacos that cater to your health needs, even if your family or partner is having something different. The variation here is the total amount and dropping the beef and avocado if weight loss is your health goal.
Ingredients for muscle gain
Three 100% corn tortillas
3 ounces lean ground beef
3 ounces black beans
4 ounces shredded lettuce
4 ounces tomatoes
2 ounces shredded cheese
1/4 cup avocado
This version will yield 42 grams of protein, 24 grams of fat and 43 grams of carbs.
Ingredients for weight loss
Two 100% corn tortillas
2 ounces black beans
3 ounces shredded lettuce
3 ounces tomatoes
1 ounce shredded cheese
This version will yield 24 grams of protein, 19.6 grams of fat and 60 grams of carbs.