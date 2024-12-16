Seed oils have become a growing topic of discussion on every corner of the internet from food bloggers and nutritionists to wellness gurus on social media. And amidst all the chatter about consumption of these ingredients, experts can help break down what individuals need to consider to make healthy choices as it relates to seed oils.
While no one food group can be responsible for better or worse overall health, which should be combined with a well rounded diet and other healthy lifestyle habits like exercise, seed oils have become the latest calorie-dense ingredient taking substantial heat online.
Viral claims about how the highly processed, inflammatory-inducing seed oils that are primarily composed of fats are a detriment to one's diet, is circumstantial. In many cases the health impact of the ingredient, which experts believe still requires more scientific research, is dependent on how much, which types, and other contributing consumption factors.
Nutritionists interviewed by ABC News said seed oils should be consumed in moderation with a better understanding of individual dietary needs as the safe consumption threshold would vary person to person.
While there could be a hypothetical health risk if seed oils are heated at a very high temperature, that problem typically doesn't arise during at-home cooking. Instead, experts warned that everyday people should be cautious about eating too much fast food and commercially processed foods, which are more prone to being fried at high temperatures and also carries other health risks beyond the hypothetical risk posed by seed oils.
Seed oils can be detrimental to overall health when consumed on a regular and consistent basis
What nutritionists want you to know about seed oils
"All vegetable oils and seed oils contain different nutrient profiles with a variety of properties," registered dietitian and nutritionist Dr. Maya Feller told "Good Morning America."
"Eating too much of any fat or oil is also a concern for heart health and they should all be consumed in moderation," Samantha Cochrane, RD at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told "GMA." "This is the reason you hear recommendations to move away from higher fat cooking methods like frying, to methods that might use smaller amounts of oils like sautéing or baking."
Feller said that because "seed oils tend to have higher amount of omega 6 fatty acids -- a polyunsaturated fatty acid," those "have been researched specifically around cardiovascular health and LDL Cholesterol reduction."
In Cochrane's work, the research has shown "when substituting saturated fat in the diet -- fats from animal sources like meat, milk products [or] oils like coconut and palm oil -- for unsaturated fats, found in higher amounts in seed oils -- like canola, sunflower, corn oil etc. -- there are possible benefits to heart health."
While she explained that there's no evidence to support "any one kind of seed oil" that could be potentially "harmful when eaten," Cochrane said, "we do know that if seed oils are heated to their smoke point for longer periods of time, they can create compounds that are not good for your health."
Canola oil, for example, which has a smoke point of 400 degrees means that when commercially processed foods cook that oil at a temperature higher than that, it will start to burn and cause the polyunsaturated fats in the seed oils to oxidize, producing compounds that may contribute to health issues.
Cooking with seed oil at home, choosing a high smoke point option
"They are not heated to their smoke point when they are made," Cochrane pointed out. "To prevent any possible health impacts from this, the best practice is to avoid cooking at high heat for long periods of time, and if cooking at a high heat, use oils with a higher smoke point."
For home cooks curious of the best examples, Cochrane said "avocado, peanut and canola oil all have high smoke points."
Feller also differentiated how most people use these ingredients at home vs. restaurants, fast food chains or highly processed CPG brands.
"The seed oils that we use in our home kitchens are less of the problem. At home we tend to use them in smaller amounts and in some cases purchase higher quality versions," she said. "Seed oils added to packaged goods in larger quantities can be inflammatory and detrimental to overall health when consumed on a regular and consistent basis."
"It’s worth noting that any food needs to be considered in relation to a persons pattern of eating as well as in the context that it is consumed," Feller reminded.
Because "there isn’t a limit set for any specific seed oils," Cochrane said, "the amount of total fat recommended per day is going to vary person to person and this can impact how much oil they should use when cooking."
Fellow nutritionist and former ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton explained earlier this year that "oil is still oil, the biochemistry does not change, so you have to be careful of how much you consume."
She urged people not to assume "that because something is natural you can have an unlimited amount of it," especially when considering that vegetable oils "can be processed" and "contain too many omega 6 fatty acids." Ashton pointed out that seed oils have also been "linked with certain types of inflammation."