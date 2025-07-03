Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling certain ready-to-eat turkey bacon products that may be contaminated with listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.
The affected items were distributed to retail stores across the U.S., with some exported to the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong, according to the FSIS recall announcement.
"The problem was discovered after the establishment's laboratory testing indicated the product may be contaminated with [Listeria monocytogenes]," the FSIS stated.
According to the agency, as of time of publication, there have been "no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products."
"Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider," the FSIS said.
A representative for Kraft Heinz told ABC News in an emailed statement that “as of July 3, 2025, we have received no consumer reports of illness. In line with our safety protocols, we are actively working with all retail partners and distributors to remove the potentially impacted product from circulation.”
The company also confirmed that following a thorough internal investigation, “the potential exposure was limited to select Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon products.”
“Nothing matters more to us than the safety of our products and the well-being of the families who trust them,” the statement read.
Details of Oscar Mayer turkey bacon recall
Three varieties of Oscar Mayer turkey bacon are affected by the recall:
- 12-ounce vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" bearing the UPC "071871548601" printed on the packaging under the barcode; "use by" dates ranging from July 18, 2025, to Aug. 2, 2025; and lot code "RS40."
- 36-ounce packages containing three 12-ounce vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" bearing the UPC "071871548748" printed on the packaging under the barcode; "use by" dates ranging from July 23, 2025, to Sept. 4, 2025; and lot codes "RS19," "RS40" or "RS42."
- 48-ounce packages containing four 12-ounce vacuum-packed packages of "Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL" bearing the UPC "071871548793" printed on the packaging under the barcode; "use by" dates ranging from July 18, 2025, to Sept. 4, 2025; and lot codes "RS19," "RS40" or "RS42."
The recalled products bear the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the label. The items were produced from April 24, 2025, through June 11, 2025.
The FSIS said it is concerned the recalled products could be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.
"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the agency stated. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."
Consumer contact information
Those with questions about the recall can contact Kraft Heinz Food Company by phone at (800) 280-7185.
Consumers may also contact the company by email at consumerrelations@kraftheinz.com.
What to know about listeria and its symptoms
Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause an infection called listeriosis, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The condition is most dangerous for pregnant people, newborns, people with weakened immune systems and adults 65 or older, the agency states. For people who are pregnant, listeriosis can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth.
Symptoms of intestinal listeriosis are typically mild and include diarrhea and vomiting, according to the CDC. A more severe type of listeriosis, invasive listeriosis, occurs when listeria spreads beyond the intestines. Symptoms of invasive listeriosis -- which can include a fever and flu-like symptoms including fatigue and muscle aches as well as headaches, confusion and loss of balance -- typically start within two weeks after eating contaminated food.
The CDC estimates that approximately 1,600 people get listeriosis in the U.S. each year, and about 260 die from it.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with comments from Kraft Heinz.